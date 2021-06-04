fbpx

UAE will require proof of vaccination for live events

Venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE's five other emirates must ask for attendees' vaccination status to reopen at full capacity

By IQ on 04 Jun 2021

Venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will only be permitted to admit fans who are vaccinated against Covid-19 when full-capacity shows return, the country’s ministry of health has said.

The policy, which comes into force this Sunday (6 June), will apply to all live events, including cultural, sports and arts activities, in the Gulf state, Reuters reports. As an extra safeguard, all attendees will be required to produce a negative PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the event.

The UAE is home to two key touring markets, the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as a thriving tourism industry. As of 17 May, Dubai has allowed full-capacity concerts and sports events where all attendees have been vaccinated.

As IQ reported last week, the issue of requiring vaccination status in order to attend a show has split the live music industry, with less strict approach that would also allow a negative Covid-19 test (or proof of immunity) suggested as a non-discriminatory alternative.

Along with Israel, the UAE has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with nearly 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine (out of a population of 9.8m) having been given as of 29 May.

 

