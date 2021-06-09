Tixxy bolsters team with key music tech hires

Tixxy has named Steve Peele II head of growth, Cody Grup as head of promoter and venue partnerships and Randy Nichols as advisor

Start-up predictive concert recommendation service, Tixxy, is expanding its team with the addition of three new members of staff with experience in the realms of music, technology, and start-up culture.

Steve Peele II joins Ohio-based Tixxy as head of growth, where he will call upon his past experience at companies like dotloop, Astronomer, Everything But the House, Inman News and API Nation. Most recently, Peele served as a marketing director at US-based software development firm Nexient. He joins the Tixxy team as not only a marketing guru, but also a lifelong musician, ready to join the two worlds.

Cody Grup brings years of experience in the music industry to Tixxy, including as a booking agent and talent buyer for a number of operations including the Love as Arson Agency, The Verso Group and Go Ahead Booking, keeping his finger on the pulse of local music scenes in America in ways that will be invaluable to Tixxy’s work with local venues.

“Joining Eron Bucciarelli and the Tixxy team was an absolute no-brainer”

As founder and managing director of Force Media Management, music and technology have long been a hybrid focus for Randy Nichols. He has also worked with New York-based artist management company Red Light Management as an artist manager and advised the likes of Bandsintown, Immensity, Tension Division, and atVenu, on their music and technology ventures.

“Having been part of the software and startup community for the entirety of my career, executed two successful exits, and generally drawn toward all things technology, joining Eron [Bucciarelli, CEO] and the Tixxy team was an absolute no-brainer,” says Peele (pictured).

“Outside of the fact that I’m a diehard musician and music fan, Eron’s vision, industry knowledge, and track record speaks for itself. What is most intriguing for me is how I can help guide our growth engine in a scalable way by bringing my SaaS marketing experience to a product that has a natural depth and reach within an industry I care so much about.”

