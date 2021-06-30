Ticketmaster France partners with Carrefour Spectacles

Customers of Carrefour Spectacles, one of the most established ticketing retailers in the French market, will now have access to TM's services and products

Ticketmaster France (TM) has become the official ticketing partner of Carrefour Spectacles, one of the most established ticketing retailers in the French market.

Under the partnership, TM France will facilitate all of Carrefour Spectacles’ ticketing activities, including online sales, and those at all 600+ ticket offices located in Carrefour Group hypermarkets and supermarkets around France.

Carrefour Spectacles customers will now have access to Ticketmaster’s services and products including an extended catalogue of events as well as new, immersive technologies such as interactive seating map technology.

“We’re thrilled to team up with such a major player in the French entertainment industry. Together, we will be able to connect even more French fans to the events they love,” says François Thominet, MD of Ticketmaster France.

“As we continue to invest and innovate our technology, we look forward to providing Carrefour Spectacles’ customers with the best ticketing experience as they return to live.”

Jean-Baptiste Prévoteau, director of merchant services for Carrefour, adds: “As we get ready to reopen our industry, we are so pleased to embark on this new partnership.

“Simply put, we think our customers will have a better experience buying tickets with Ticketmaster. Their ability to offer an enriched customer experience alongside unmatched ticketing technology led us to make this change, and we look forward to a very long and prosperous relationship.”

Carrefour’s ticketing services were previously provided by France Billet, now partially owned by Ticketmaster rival CTS Eventim.

