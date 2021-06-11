TEG MJR acquires Camden Assembly and XOYO

The UK-based promoter and venue operator, part of Australia's TEG group, has acquired its first venues in London

TEG MJR has acquired two of London’s best-loved live music venues, XOYO and the Camden Assembly, both of which will reopen on 21 June, lockdown lifting permitting.

The 400-capacity Camden Assembly (formerly the Barfly) in Camden usually hosts more than 400 events a year and has been played by the likes of Muse, Coldplay, Adele and the 1975. XOYO (800-cap.) in Shoreditch is known for its club nights and DJ shows at the weekend and live music programme on weekdays.

TEG MJR, the UK subsidiary of Sydney-based live entertainment and ticketing firm TEG, says it will host concerts, brand experiences and community events in both venues, “working closely with local and national promoters to curate a full and diverse calendar of artists and genres”.

Dan Ickowitz-Seidler, COO of TEG MJR, says: “We are excited to be a part of London’s diverse night-time culture and to soon be delivering great events and hospitality at two of London’s leading venues.

“We will honour their legacies while bringing new and unbeatable live music experiences”

“The location of both venues is incredible and we are committed to respecting their past and investing in their future, with plans to offer fantastic, contemporary experiences.”

Plans for XOYO include an overhaul of the production infrastructure, with the venue set to relaunch with a three-day residency by dubstep pioneer Skream. Camden Assembly will continue to trade daily with a mix of live shows, club nights and electronic music events upstairs, the company adds.

Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG, comments: “These are two of London’s most-loved venues. We will honour their legacies while bringing new and unbeatable live music and event experiences to patrons. This move gives us a presence in the vibrant London music scene.”

Other TEG MJR venues include Digbeth Arena in Birmingham, Tramshed in Cardiff and the Warehouse in Leeds.

