Speaker line-up complete for second Recovery Sessions

The free-to-access afternoon webinar, taking place on 17 June, will tackle the need-to-know issues around insurance, lobbying and Covid-19 mitigation

The line-up has been finalised for the next half-day Recovery Sessions event, which takes place tomorrow (17 June) and is free to all IQ subscribers.

Joining previously announced speakers are the likes of Jessica Koravos (Really Useful Group/OVG), Kim Bloem (Mojo Concerts), Anna Wade (Boomtown Festival), Stephanie Bax (CAA Icon) and Matthias Grischke (Novitas Versicherungsmakler), who will lend their international expertise to can’t-miss virtual discussions on Covid-19 mitigation measures and cancellation insurance.

The panels, scheduled for 14.00 and 15.00 UK time, respectively, at follow an opening discussion about lessons from the success of live music’s lobbying efforts over the pandemic.

The full schedule, speaker details and session descriptions for tomorrow are as follows:

14.00 BST (15.00 CEST)

The Private Sector: Finding a voice

Chair: Greg Parmley, ILMC/LIVE (UK) – chair

Evelyn Richardson, Live Performance Australia (AU)

Alex Schulz, Reeperbahn Festival (DE)

Jonathan Lomax, The Blakeney Group (UK)

Erin Benjamin, Canadian Live Music Association (CA) If the last 16 months have brought one positive thing, it’s the commercial live music business becoming more organised in speaking to governments and authorities. Prior to the pandemic, the independent and commercially successful live sector was a relative unknown in the halls of power. Now, with grants and support schemes in place, stronger relationships have been forged. So, when it comes to lobbying and campaigning, what can less engaged markets learn from their neighbours? And how important will relationships with politicians be in a post-Covid world?

15.00 BST (16.00 CEST)

The Mitigations Session

Jessica Koravos, The Really Useful Group/Oak View Group (UK) – chair

Jim Digby, Event Safety Alliance (US)

Julian Bentley, J-EMSS Limited (UK)

Lisa Ryan, EFM Global Logistics (UK)

Stephanie Bax, CAA Icon (UK) With many live markets on the verge of reopening, the precautions put in place will vary enormously. From voluntary-risk-assessed mitigations to those required by guidance, what are the latest measures that will restart live music? Our invited line-up of production specialists and industry pros presents a rundown of the top mitigation measures, the latest in testing and certification, and draws from up-to-the-minute guidance from multiple international markets.

16.00 BST (17.00 CEST)

Insurance: The missing piece

Anna Wade, Boomtown Festival (UK) – chair

Tim Thornhill, Tysers Insurance Brokers (UK)

James Davies, EC3 Insurance (UK)

Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts (NL)

Matthias Grischke, Novitas special risk (DE) While compensation schemes in many European markets have helped build confidence, the absence of commercial cancellation insurance for Covid-19 remains a major barrier to live music’s return. How long will this market failure endure? And when policies do return, what are the likely rates and terms that companies can expect? With an update on availability and progress across Europe and other international markets, this vital Recovery Session will provide a current snapshot.

The Recovery Sessions, supported by ASM Global and Goodtill, is a series of monthly half-day webinars designed to keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers.

The first Recovery Sessions event took place on 13 May, hosting high-level discussions on the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders (click the links to watch back on demand). Speakers included Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), Marsha Vlasic (AGI), John Sharkey (ASM Global), Pablo Soler (Primavera Sound), Rosanne Janmaat (ID&T), Maria May (CAA) and Dr Paul Twomey (Biosecurity Systems).

To watch the Recovery Sessions panels live tomorrow (17 June), simply head to the dedicated Recovery Sessions page on the website for 14.00 BST/15.00 CEST. As with the first event, all sessions will be available to watch back on demand.

