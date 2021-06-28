Pitchfork Music Festival to debut in London in 2021

The first UK edition of the event, a partnership with Form Presents, joins other Pitchfork-branded festivals in Paris and Chicago

The first edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London will take place from 10 to 14 November, marking the long-running festival’s UK debut.

Comprising a series of 12 concerts at venues in the UK capital, Pitchfork Music Festival London will feature more than 50 performances across five days. The London festival will run back to back with Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, now in its tenth year, which is being held from 16 to 20 November.

Performers will include Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth, Anna Meredith, Mykki Blanco, Emma Jean Thackray, Black Midi, Stereolab and Girl Band, with events taking place at venues including the Roundhouse, Southbank Centre, Village Underground, Moth Club, Oslo in Hackney and more.

“After an incredibly difficult year for artists, fans, and our music community, we’re excited to celebrate the return of live music with so many legendary venues across two of the most important music cities in the world,” says Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. “That we’re able to host festivals in London and Paris during the publication’s 25th anniversary feels all the more special.”

The UK event will be co-promoted by Form Presents, the Kilimanjaro Live-backed venture formed by the merger of Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge last year, and ticketed by Dice.

“We’re so excited about this season of events with such vital artists”

Daniel Monsell, Form Presents’ co-MD, says: “We at Form are delighted to be partnering with Pitchfork to bring this inaugural UK edition of the festival to London. Pitchfork is such an important resource for so many music fans in the UK and it feels even more special to do so in its 25th year of existence, being both long-term fans of the site and the amazing event in Paris.

“We’re so excited about this season of events with such vital artists, and to be able to bring the series into an array of the city’s best venues at a time when we’ve missed them so much.”

Regarding You Know What, organisers add that Pitchfork Music Festival London “will adhere to local Covid-19 protocol and will keep attendees updated as regulations evolve”.

The flagship Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago takes place from 10 to 12 September, with headliners including Phoebe Bridgers, Animal Collective, St Vincent, Kim Gordon, Erykah Badu and Flying Lotus. A German spin-off, set to debut in Berlin 2020, is on hiatus.

See the full line-up for Pitchfork Music Festival London in the poster below:

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.