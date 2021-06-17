Mallorca Live pilot to trial Covid-19 certificate

A formerly seated show by Sidonie has become a non-socially distanced test concert thanks to Majorca's Digital Covid Certificate

Spain’s Mallorca Live will hold a pilot concert later this month using the local health passport to do away with social distancing.

The show, featuring Barcelona-based band Sidonie, will take place on 25 June at Antiguo Aquapark in Calvià, Majorca, with 5,000 people, all of which will have their health status certified by the Certificado Digital Covid (Digital Covid Certificate), the Balearic Islands’ digital health ‘passport’.

To gain entry to the venue, all patrons will have had to have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (interestingly, only a single dose is required), to be immune after having recovered from the disease, or to have had a negative later-flow or PCR test in the previous 72 hours.

An all-standing audience of 5,000 will not be divided into sectors, though, like at previous pilot events in Spain, they will be required to wear a mask at all times.

5,000 people will have their health status certified by the Balearic Islands’ Certificado Digital Covid

Spain’s most recent major pilot event, at the Palau St Jordi arena in Barcelona, revealed no increase in Covid-19 transmission among attendees.

Tickets for the Mallorca Live Summer event cost €26 + booking fee.

The show was previously organised as a seated, socially distanced event. Promoter Mallorca Live says for those already have tickets and aren’t comfortable being in the pilot will be offered a full refund. Other shows in the Mallorca Live Summer series include Rozalén, Morcheeba, Jamie Cullum and Don Patricio.

Mallorca Live Festival will return next summer (24–26 June) with headliner Muse.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.