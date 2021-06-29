Loud and Proud: IQ pride playlist out now

Off the back of IQ magazine's first-ever Pride edition, our partner agencies are spotlighting the best queer artists on their rosters

The Pride takeover edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live.

Launched last year, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the inaugural Pride edition of IQ now.

The Loud and Proud (July) playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm Talent Agency, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary Talent International, FMLY and Hometown Talent, each of which have picked several tracks apiece, showcasing some of their best queer touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the June playlist first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Separated by agency, the full track list for the Loud and Proud (July) playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Todrick Hall Queen CAA Jodie Harsh No Sleep CAA MAY-A Apricots CAA MUNA Number One Fan ICM Tayla Parx Dance Alone ICM Amorphous, Kehlani Back Together ICM drumaq Insecurities ICM Tygapaw Facety ICM Marzz Countless Times ITB Annabel Allum ordinary life ITB Brandi Carlile The Joke ITB Cherym Listening to My Head ITB Dream Nails Kiss My Fist ITB Hot Milk I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I'm Dead Paradigm Pabllo Vittar Modo Turbo Paradigm Lynks This Is the Hit Paradigm Ezra Furman I Can Change Paradigm Perfume Genius On the Floor Paradigm girl in red Serotonin UTA Bitch Falcon Gaslight UTA Jake Wesley Rogers Momentary UTA Madeline The Person As a Child UTA Princess Nokia It's Not My Fault UTA Sam Lee The Tan Yard Side ATC Joe & The Shitboys Drugs R'4 Kidz ATC Beverly Glenn-Copeland Ever New ATC Alice Low Ladydaddy ATC ALMA Chasing Highs ATC Anjimile Maker WME Maya Jane Coles Run to You WME Jazmin Bean Hello Kitty WME Carla Prata Certified Freak WME serpentwithfeet Fellowship WME Kim Petras Heart to Break Mother Artists Joy Oladokun sorry isn't good enough Primary Rina Sawayama Chosen Family Primary Rufus Wainwright Going To A Town Primary Moore Kismet Flourish Primary Joesef Loverboy Primary Marika Hackman Claude's Girl FMLY Eliza Legzdina Eat Your Greenz FMLY Ralph TV 4 U FMLY Du Blonde All The Way FMLY Lazy Day Real Feel FMLY Rome Fortune Lovezone Hometown Talent Jerry Paper Cholla Hometown Talent Angel Haze Battle Cry

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.