Loud and Proud: IQ pride playlist out now

The landmark edition launches IQ's inaugural LGBTIQ+ List, celebrating the queer pioneers of the international live music business
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
Off the back of IQ magazine's first-ever Pride edition, our partner agencies are spotlighting the best queer artists on their rosters
By IQ on 29 Jun 2021
The Pride takeover edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live.
Launched last year, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the inaugural Pride edition of IQ now.
The Loud and Proud (July) playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM, ITB, Paradigm Talent Agency, UTA, ATC, WME, Mother Artists, Primary Talent International, FMLY and Hometown Talent, each of which have picked several tracks apiece, showcasing some of their best queer touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the June playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the Loud and Proud (July) playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Todrick Hall
|Queen
|CAA
|Jodie Harsh
|No Sleep
|CAA
|MAY-A
|Apricots
|CAA
|MUNA
|Number One Fan
|ICM
|Tayla Parx
|Dance Alone
|ICM
|Amorphous, Kehlani
|Back Together
|ICM
|drumaq
|Insecurities
|ICM
|Tygapaw
|Facety
|ICM
|Marzz
|Countless Times
|ITB
|Annabel Allum
|ordinary life
|ITB
|Brandi Carlile
|The Joke
|ITB
|Cherym
|Listening to My Head
|ITB
|Dream Nails
|Kiss My Fist
|ITB
|Hot Milk
|I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I'm Dead
|Paradigm
|Pabllo Vittar
|Modo Turbo
|Paradigm
|Lynks
|This Is the Hit
|Paradigm
|Ezra Furman
|I Can Change
|Paradigm
|Perfume Genius
|On the Floor
|Paradigm
|girl in red
|Serotonin
|UTA
|Bitch Falcon
|Gaslight
|UTA
|Jake Wesley Rogers
|Momentary
|UTA
|Madeline The Person
|As a Child
|UTA
|Princess Nokia
|It's Not My Fault
|UTA
|Sam Lee
|The Tan Yard Side
|ATC
|Joe & The Shitboys
|Drugs R'4 Kidz
|ATC
|Beverly Glenn-Copeland
|Ever New
|ATC
|Alice Low
|Ladydaddy
|ATC
|ALMA
|Chasing Highs
|ATC
|Anjimile
|Maker
|WME
|Maya Jane Coles
|Run to You
|WME
|Jazmin Bean
|Hello Kitty
|WME
|Carla Prata
|Certified Freak
|WME
|serpentwithfeet
|Fellowship
|WME
|Kim Petras
|Heart to Break
|Mother Artists
|Joy Oladokun
|sorry isn't good enough
|Primary
|Rina Sawayama
|Chosen Family
|Primary
|Rufus Wainwright
|Going To A Town
|Primary
|Moore Kismet
|Flourish
|Primary
|Joesef
|Loverboy
|Primary
|Marika Hackman
|Claude's Girl
|FMLY
|Eliza Legzdina
|Eat Your Greenz
|FMLY
|Ralph TV
|4 U
|FMLY
|Du Blonde
|All The Way
|FMLY
|Lazy Day
|Real Feel
|FMLY
|Rome Fortune
|Lovezone
|Hometown Talent
|Jerry Paper
|Cholla
|Hometown Talent
|Angel Haze
|Battle Cry
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.