Łódź venues announce senior management team

Slawomir Worach has been named as the new chairman of Makis, which operates both the 18,000-capacity Widzew Stadium and the 14,000-cap. Atlas Arena, in Łódź, Poland. He replaces 11-year veteran Krzysztof Maciaszczyk.

The management shake-up will also see well-known promoter Łukasz Minta take on the newly created role of executive manager at Makis, giving him responsibility for business relationships with new and current promoters.

Minta successfully ran his own company, Go Ahead, which was purchased by Live Nation in 2019. He had been working for Live Nation prior to the Makis appointment.

As one of Poland’s biggest venues, Atlas Arena is well established on the European tour circuit. Among the confirmed artists on the arena’s calendar are Enrique Iglesias, Simply Red, Hans Zimmer, James Blunt, Kiss and Céline Dion.

