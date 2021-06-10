fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Łódź venues announce senior management team

The new set-up at Makis includes former promoter Łukasz Minta, who sold his company, Go Ahead, to Live Nation in 2019

By Gordon Masson on 10 Jun 2021

L–R: Makis technical director Roman Lewandowski, Slawomir Worach and Lukasz Minta at Atlas Arena

L–R: Makis technical director Roman Lewandowski, Slawomir Worach and Lukasz Minta at Atlas Arena


Slawomir Worach has been named as the new chairman of Makis, which operates both the 18,000-capacity Widzew Stadium and the 14,000-cap. Atlas Arena, in Łódź, Poland. He replaces 11-year veteran Krzysztof Maciaszczyk.

The management shake-up will also see well-known promoter Łukasz Minta take on the newly created role of executive manager at Makis, giving him responsibility for business relationships with new and current promoters.

Minta successfully ran his own company, Go Ahead, which was purchased by Live Nation in 2019. He had been working for Live Nation prior to the Makis appointment.

As one of Poland’s biggest venues, Atlas Arena is well established on the European tour circuit. Among the confirmed artists on the arena’s calendar are Enrique Iglesias, Simply Red, Hans Zimmer, James Blunt, Kiss and Céline Dion.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|07 Jun 2021

Belgium OKs 75,000-cap. open-air festivals

news|07 Jun 2021

Sara slams lack of regulation in South Africa

news|08 Jun 2021

New York mega-concerts lead US return to live music

news|09 Jun 2021

UK industry anxiously awaits government announcement

news|08 Jun 2021

Sky Festivals acquires Norway’s Stavernfestivalen

The essential live music business newsletter