LGBTIQ+ List 2021: This year’s queer pioneers revealed

IQ Magazine’s highly-anticipated LGBTIQ+ List 2021 – the first annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – can now be revealed.

The landmark list is the jewel in the crown of IQ’s first-ever Pride edition, which was published on Monday (28 June) and followed by our Loud and Proud agency-curated playlist.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2021, as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee, have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

The inaugural cohort comprises agents, promoters, COOs, CEOs, event producers, wellness specialists, tour managers and more, all of whom identify as LGBTIQ+ and, in the face of adversity, have made enormous contributions to their respective sectors.

“IQ received an unbelievable amount of heartwarming testimonials”

In no particular order, the LGBTIQ+ List 2021 is:

Steven Braines, co-founder, He.She.They (UK)

Sean Hill, director of tour marketing, UTA (UK)

Zoe Williamson, agent, UTA (US)

Will Larnach-Jones, managing director/head of bookings, Iceland Airwaves (IE)

Raven Twigg, promoter assistant, Metropolis Music/founder, Women Connect (UK)

Nadu Placca, global event & experience architect, The Zoo XYZ (UK)

Maxie Gedge, Keychange project manager, PRS Foundation (UK)

Mark Fletcher, CEO, Manchester Pride (UK)

Maddie Arnold, associate promoter, Live Nation (UK)

Lauren Kirkpatrick, promoter assistant, DF Concerts (UK)

Laura Nagtegaal, guitar technician and tour manager, MsGyver (NL)

Joanne Croxford, wellness + diversity specialist/ live touring/ tour assistant (UK)

James Murphy, chief operating officer North America, See Tickets (US)

Guy Howes, music partnerships executive, CAA (UK)

Doug Smith, SVP field operations UK & Ireland, Ticketmaster (UK)

Chris Ibbs, agent, CAA (UK)

Rach Millhauser, coordinator, Wasserman Music (US)

Austin Sarich, director of touring, Live Nation (US)

Daniel Brown, event producer/programmer, Birmingham Pride (UK)

Rauha Kyyrö, head promoter, Fullsteam Agency (FI)

“I never imagined I’d be so thrilled to see my inbox soar into triple digits – that is until we opened nominations for the LGBTIQ+ List 2021,” says IQ staff writer Lisa Henderson, who guest edited the Pride issue. “We received an unbelievable amount of heartwarming testimonials from across the business but, thanks to the help of our revered steering committee, we’ve ended up with 20 exemplary individuals who continually prove that diversity is the industry’s greatest strength.”

Full profiles of the individuals on the LGBTIQ+ List 2021 will appear online in the coming weeks. However, subscribers can read the entire feature in the Pride edition (issue 101) of IQ Magazine now.

