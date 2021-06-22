Joss Stone signs with ICM Partners worldwide

The UK soul star, who was previously represented by ICM in the Americas, is now on a global deal with the agency

Joss Stone has signed with ICM Partners for worldwide representation. The signing expands Stone’s relationship with the agency, whose concerts division previously represented her in North and South America only.

The British soul singer-songwriter was formerly represented by Diplomats of Sound in her native UK.

Stone released her critically acclaimed debut album, The Soul Sessions, in 2003. Since then she has released seven studio albums which have sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and won a Grammy Award and two Brit Awards

She recently debuted her first solo single in three years, the gospel-tinged ‘Walk With Me’, and during the pandemic launched a successful podcast, A Cuppa Happy, and a weekly Facebook Live cooking show, Cooking with Joss.

Stone is set to release her eighth studio album this fall, produced by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. She is also making the leap to the big screen with her first voice role, starring alongside Edward Norton in the animated film Paper Birds Pt 2, which screened at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

