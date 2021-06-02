New music for June: IQ agency playlist out now

The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME
With tracks picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent, the latest New Music playlist offers expertly curated summer listening
By IQ on 02 Jun 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for the summer ahead.
Launched last year, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent International, each of which have picked several tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the April playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Femi Tahiru
|sking
|ITB
|APOLLO JUNCTION
|Light Up The Sky
|ITB
|BEATRICH
|Same Song
|ITB
|CHERYM
|Listening To My Head
|ITB
|HEIR
|My Love
|ITB
|TOM BRIGHT
|How Young We Were
|Paradigm
|Cian Ducrot
|Know Me Again
|Paradigm
|Dylan Fraser
|I'd Rather Be Here
|Paradigm
|fanclubwallet
|What's Up
|Paradigm
|Kamal.
|Lose
|Paradigm
|smoothboi Ezra
|Stuck
|UTA
|Cheat Codes
|Hellraisers (New Album)
|UTA
|Oneohtrix Point Never, Rosalía
|Nothing Special
|UTA
|Potter Payper
|Topshottas Freestyle
|UTA
|Sons Of Kemet
|Back To The Future (New Album)
|UTA
|Waterparks
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|13 Artists
|Max Pope
|Automatic
|ATC
|Faye Webster
|Cheers
|ATC
|KALI
|Too Tired
|ATC
|Black Midi
|Chondromalacia Patella
|ATC
|Pinty
|Another Lost Soul
|ATC
|VC Pines
|Concrete
|Primary
|Cathy Jain
|Cool Kid
|Primary
|happydaze
|All Away
|Primary
|Deema
|Can I?
|Primary
|MK
|Chemical
