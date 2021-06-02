fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New music for June: IQ agency playlist out now

With tracks picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent, the latest New Music playlist offers expertly curated summer listening

By IQ on 02 Jun 2021

IQ New Music playlist June 2021

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for the summer ahead.

Launched last year, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent International, each of which have picked several tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the April playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAAFemi Tahirusking
ITBAPOLLO JUNCTIONLight Up The Sky
ITBBEATRICHSame Song
ITBCHERYMListening To My Head
ITBHEIRMy Love
ITBTOM BRIGHTHow Young We Were
ParadigmCian DucrotKnow Me Again
ParadigmDylan FraserI'd Rather Be Here
ParadigmfanclubwalletWhat's Up
ParadigmKamal.Lose
Paradigmsmoothboi EzraStuck
UTACheat CodesHellraisers (New Album)
UTAOneohtrix Point Never, RosalíaNothing Special
UTAPotter PayperTopshottas Freestyle
UTASons Of KemetBack To The Future (New Album)
UTAWaterparks
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneThe Walls Are Way Too Thin
13 ArtistsMax PopeAutomatic
ATCFaye WebsterCheers
ATCKALIToo Tired
ATCBlack MidiChondromalacia Patella
ATCPintyAnother Lost Soul
ATCVC PinesConcrete
PrimaryCathy JainCool Kid
PrimaryhappydazeAll Away
PrimaryDeemaCan I?
PrimaryMKChemical

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|29 May 2021

Report: UK’s inaction over insurance blamed for ‘lost summer’

news|28 May 2021

Fieldlab results: Infection risk ‘same as at home’

news|01 Jun 2021

150,000 buy tickets for virtual Nightwish show

news|31 May 2021

Music venues in the Netherlands to reopen

news|28 May 2021

Registration opens for physical IFF 2021

The essential live music business newsletter