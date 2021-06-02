New music for June: IQ agency playlist out now

With tracks picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent, the latest New Music playlist offers expertly curated summer listening

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for the summer ahead.

Launched last year, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live and Primary Talent International, each of which have picked several tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the April playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Femi Tahiru sking ITB APOLLO JUNCTION Light Up The Sky ITB BEATRICH Same Song ITB CHERYM Listening To My Head ITB HEIR My Love ITB TOM BRIGHT How Young We Were Paradigm Cian Ducrot Know Me Again Paradigm Dylan Fraser I'd Rather Be Here Paradigm fanclubwallet What's Up Paradigm Kamal. Lose Paradigm smoothboi Ezra Stuck UTA Cheat Codes Hellraisers (New Album) UTA Oneohtrix Point Never, Rosalía Nothing Special UTA Potter Payper Topshottas Freestyle UTA Sons Of Kemet Back To The Future (New Album) UTA Waterparks 13 Artists Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin 13 Artists Max Pope Automatic ATC Faye Webster Cheers ATC KALI Too Tired ATC Black Midi Chondromalacia Patella ATC Pinty Another Lost Soul ATC VC Pines Concrete Primary Cathy Jain Cool Kid Primary happydaze All Away Primary Deema Can I? Primary MK Chemical

