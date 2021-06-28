Out and proud: Read IQ Magazine’s Pride edition

The landmark edition launches IQ's inaugural LGBTIQ+ List, celebrating the queer pioneers of the international live music business

The first-ever Pride edition of IQ, the international live music industry’s favourite monthly magazine, is available to read online now.

The historic edition (issue 101) marks Pride month by giving the floor to a spectrum of queer voices from across the international live music business.

Issue 101’s marquee feature, the LGBTIQ+ List 2021, pays tribute to the business’ queer pioneers who wave the flag for a more diverse and inclusive industry.

This year’s top 20, as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee, share their challenges, triumphs, advice and email addresses with us.

In Pride and Prejudice, Lisa Henderson hears from artists and professionals who risk their lives to help change attitudes in intolerant nations, and learns of the true power that live music can play in their activism.

As well as celebrating how far our industry has come, this issue also demonstrates how far it has to go

Elsewhere, world-renowned agencies including Paradigm, UTA, ICM and Primary Talent, among others, cherry-pick their queer headline acts, banishing any excuses for pale, male and stale (and cishet) line-ups in the process.

As well as celebrating how far our industry has come, this issue also demonstrates how far it has to go via Laura Nagtegaal’s undeniable testimony of sexism, transphobia and toxic masculinity and Lotje Horver’s instructional guide on how to be an effective ally.

As usual, the majority of magazine content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

