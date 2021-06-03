The AI-powered live music tracking service now covers most UK and North American cities, and will roll out in mainland Europe later this year

Welcome to the Hearby gig guide, the most comprehensive source of live music across 36 UK cities and counting.

We’re a new kind of live music listing service. We use AI to cover all the live music shows going on in a city across every neighbourhood and music scene, from small, intimate local stages and grassroots venues to mid-sized stages and large arenas. We built Hearby because we were frustrated we couldn’t find all the live music going on nearby – in our hometown, Boston, and every city we have ever visited.

Today, we cover all the live music we can find across most major UK and North American cities. We are currently adding coverage of European cities for release in the autumn. We’ve partnered with IQ to provide the go-to source for finding local live music as it returns to our neighbourhoods. We are also supplying the data for Music Venue Trust’s grassroots show listings across the UK, which can be found here https://musicvenuetrust.com/gig-guide/

Want to help out, send us an email if your favourite venue or show isn’t covered and we’ll add it. https://www.hearby.com/help-us-out/

Our mission is to remove the friction that exists in people finding local live music that surrounds us by making show information available to all. If you’d like to find out more about how you can build your music loving audience with Hearby’s map and carousel widgets, contact info@area4labs.com. We’d love to hear from you.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.