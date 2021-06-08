First speakers announced for Recovery Sessions 2

Association heads, lobbyists, safety professionals and insurance experts are lined up for the next must-see Recovery Session on Thursday 17 June

The first speakers have been announced for IQ’s next half-day Recovery Sessions event, which takes place next Thursday (17 June)

Confirmed for the first session of the afternoon, ‘The Private Sector: Finding a voice’, are Evelyn Richardson from Live Performance Australia, Erin Benjamin of the Canadian Live Music Association, Blakeney Group’s Jonathan Lomax and Reeperbahn Festival’s Alex Schulz, who join host Greg Parmley (ILMC/LIVE) for a discussion about the live’s sector’s successes over the pandemic and what can be learnt from these national lobbying and campaigning efforts.

Joining the second session of the day, ‘The Mitigations Session’, is Jim Digby from the US’s Event Safety Alliance, who will update viewers on the latest Covid-19 mitigation measures, while Tim Thornhill (Tysers) and James Davies (EC3 Insurance) will participate in the final session of the afternoon, ‘Insurance: The missing piece’.

Click here for the full schedule for the 17 June event, which runs from 14.00 to 17.00 BST (15.00–18.00 CEST).

The Recovery Sessions is a series of monthly half-day webinars designed to keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers.

The second edition of the Recovery Sessions kicks off at 2pm BST (3pm CEST) on 17 June and continues until 5pm, with three hour-long discussions tackling lobbying and industry-government relations, the latest Covid-19-mitigation technologies, and the progress being made towards the return of cancellation insurance for live events.

The final speakers will be announced in the coming week.

The first Recovery Sessions event took place on 13 May, hosting high-level discussions on the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders (click the links to watch back on demand). Speakers included Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), Marsha Vlasic (AGI), John Sharkey (ASM Global), Pablo Soler (Primavera Sound), Rosanne Janmaat (ID&T), Maria May (CAA) and Dr Paul Twomey (Biosecurity Systems).

For more information about the Recovery Sessions, which are supported by ASM Global and Goodtill, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net.

