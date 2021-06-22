Facebook to waive commission on live streams until 2023

Facebook will not take a cut on ticketed virtual events such as concerts for at least another two years, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook will not charge a fee to content creators for at least the next two years, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

“To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023,” Zuckerberg (pictured) writes. “And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.”

The company recently rolled out its paid online events functionality to a further 24 countries, bringing the total territories where creators such as musicians can sell tickets for virtual events to 44.

Introduced in April 2020 in response to the boom in livestreamed events, the feature effectively allows Facebook pages to sell digital tickets for virtual shows, whether livestreamed via Facebook’s own Facebook Live or a third-party site.

Facebook had previously said it would take no commission on paid online events until August 2021.

