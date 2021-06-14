Danny Wimmer Presents acquires Billy Alan agency

Billy Alan Productions, which becomes Billy 2, specialises in booking talent for Native American casinos, which “are becoming a larger part of every artist's routing”

US festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has acquired Billy Alan Productions, a leading booker of talent for Native American-run casinos.

Billy Alan Productions, which has been rebranded Billy Allan 2, will continue to be led by president Billy Bill, who represents various casinos in California, Oregon and Mississippi. Since 1999, Billy Alan Productions has​ has booked a range of American Indian bands for casinos, as well as international artists such as Duran Duran, Ringo Starr, Chicago, ZZ Top, Snoop Dogg, Gabriel Iglesias, the Beach Boys and Wynonna.

“I love being the advocate and talent buyer for Native American casinos,” comments Brill. “My goal is to collaborate with DWP and utilise their resources to bring in top-level talent to the casinos, offer better ticket prices and ultimately bring in wider audiences, including more VIPs, to the casino shows.”

“It makes sense for DWP to expand into this space”

Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, adds: “We love the business that Billy has built and feel that our resources will help him grow and develop the platform. Native American properties are becoming a larger part of every artist’s routing and it makes sense for DWP to expand into this space.”

Los Angeles-based DWP produces eight US festivals, including Louder than Life in Kentucky, billed as the biggest rock festival in America. It is part of Y Entertainment Group alongside the likes of K2 Agency, Artist Group International and Primavera Sound, having sold a stake to private-equity firm Yucaipa in early 2020.

