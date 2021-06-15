ASM Global expands partnership with Ticketmaster

The venue and ticketing titans have renewed and expanded their partnership across ASM Global's stadia, arenas and other venues in North America

ASM Global, the world’s biggest operator of entertainment venues, has expanded its ticketing partnership with Ticketmaster across its North American stadia, arenas, convention centres and performing arts venues.

In addition to extending their existing deal, the pair have have also expanded their relationship to include shows promoted by Ticketmaster parent Live Nation other ASM Global venues in North America. ASM, formed in 2019 by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, operates more than 300 venues on five continents.

The partnership will give the more than eight million fans that pass through ASM’s American and Canadian venues each year access to Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing offer, which includes contactless entry, mobile tickets, instant transfer to friends or other fans, and anti-counterfeiting measures, say the partners, while ASM benefits from Ticketmaster’s live analytics dashboard.

“ASM is our largest partner in North America, and we are proud to grow our great work together”

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension says: “With amazing content in all of our venues as a powerful foundation, we continue to discover imaginative new methods that leverage breakthrough technologies to create unparallelled consumer journeys, including innovative food and beverage and premium VIP treatment for fans. Aligning with industry leaders like Ticketmaster is a critical component in providing millions of people with the most seamless and secure live experiences.”

“ASM is our largest partner in North America, and we are proud to grow our great work together,” says Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation. “We are committed to supporting ASM’s efforts to provide fans with best-in-class ticketing and fan-engagement now and into the future.”

AEG took full control of its own ticketing platform, AXS, last year, though the business sits outside ASM Global. In 2018, it was announced that AXS was the official resale and mobile ticketing partner to a number of AEG venues, including Staples Center (Los Angeles), PlayStation Theater (New York), Target Center (Minneapolis) and Sprint Center (Kansas City). Those venues did not become ASM properties upon the 2019 merger.

