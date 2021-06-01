fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

10,000 people attend arena show in Shanghai

The sold-out Re-Tros concert at Mercedes-Benz Arena was the biggest rock show in China since the coronavirus pandemic began

By IQ on 01 Jun 2021

10,000 people attended the sold-out Re-Tros show

10,000 people attended the sold-out show


Chinese post-punk band Re-Tros made history on Saturday 22 May with the biggest rock show in China since the beginning of 2020.

The sold-out concert, promoted by Live Nation, saw Re-Tros (Rebuilding the Rights of Statues) performing to 10,000 people at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. The production centred on a unique triangular stage that reflected the band’s logo, with the two-hour show also divided into three parts or ‘chapters’.

The band, who formed during the Chinese indie-rock renaissance of the mid-2000s, played some of their biggest hits, including ‘Momentarily Out of Mind’, ‘Pigs in the River’, ‘Billy Cannot Stop’ and ‘My Great Location’, closing with ‘Sounds for Celebration’.

“The show tonight was just a beginning for … all of us who are here for the return to live”

Edward Liu, managing director of Live Nation China, says: “Like the closing song itself, the show was a momentous celebration of sound, and there is no greater joy than that of live music and seeing fans connect with their favourite artists.

“It’s been four years since the last time we saw Re-Tros on stage for a headline show and tonight was and unprecedented, ingenious and a spectacular display of Chinese rock music that will go down in history. The show tonight was just a beginning for Re-Tros and all of us who are here for the return to live.”

As of 31 May, China – where Covid-19 originated – had just 14 new cases of the coronavirus.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Spark Arena, New Zealand
    6,000 attend first post-Covid arena show in NZ

    No social distancing measures were in place at the sold-out show at Auckland’s Spark Arena, as live music returns in full force to New Zealand

  • 2,000 attend concert at Accor Arena in Paris
    2,000 attend concert at Accor Arena in Paris

    Accor Arena in Paris hosted its first Covid-safe show on Friday, days before a nationwide music festival prompted concerns over a lack of social distancing

  • Violetta Live, DG Entertainment, Sold Out, Disney
    Best in Show: Violetta Live

    Telenovela star/tween phenomenon Violetta has become a global touring sensation. Eugenia Durante finds out the secrets to the winner of our 2016 award for Best in Show…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

comment|27 May 2021

The live industry is still very much a boys’ club

news|28 May 2021

ASM Europe EVP John Sharkey to step down

news|27 May 2021

Industry divided over vaccinated-only concerts

news|27 May 2021

Germany finally launches €2.5bn fund for culture

news|29 May 2021

Report: UK’s inaction over insurance blamed for ‘lost summer’

The essential live music business newsletter