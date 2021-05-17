Welsh promoter Climax Live rebrands

The Cardiff-based festival promoter becomes Escape Records, with all events coming under the banner of its new record label

The promoter behind some of the biggest music festivals in Wales, including Cardiff’s Inside Out (15,000-cap.) and Colour Clash (10,000-cap.) in Newport, is to rebrand as Escape Records, reflecting an increased focus on its recorded music business.

From today (17 May), all festivals and club nights will come under the banner of Escape Records, a new record label home to three genre-specific sub-brands: Escape Tales (Urban), Escape Jack (House) and Escape Anthems. Escape Records’ signings include DJs and producers such as Glen Horsborough, Peter Chard and Local.

“We are now ready to take things to the next level”

The Cardiff-based company is also behind Escape festival in Swansea, which returns on Saturday 25 September, with another “game-changing festival” set to be announced in the coming weeks, according to a launch announcement.

“Our mantra is trust and love the process,” comments Escape Records director Mark Hopkins. “This means we’ve had an incredible ride, with many knocks along the way, but we have learnt from them all and improved each time and are now ready to take things to the next level.”

