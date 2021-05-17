fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Welsh promoter Climax Live rebrands

The Cardiff-based festival promoter becomes Escape Records, with all events coming under the banner of its new record label

By IQ on 17 May 2021

The Escape Records team

The Escape Records team


The promoter behind some of the biggest music festivals in Wales, including Cardiff’s Inside Out (15,000-cap.) and Colour Clash (10,000-cap.) in Newport, is to rebrand as Escape Records, reflecting an increased focus on its recorded music business.

From today (17 May), all festivals and club nights will come under the banner of Escape Records, a new record label home to three genre-specific sub-brands: Escape Tales (Urban), Escape Jack (House) and Escape Anthems. Escape Records’ signings include DJs and producers such as Glen Horsborough, Peter Chard and Local.

“We are now ready to take things to the next level”

The Cardiff-based company is also behind Escape festival in Swansea, which returns on Saturday 25 September, with another “game-changing festival” set to be announced in the coming weeks, according to a launch announcement.

“Our mantra is trust and love the process,” comments Escape Records director Mark Hopkins. “This means we’ve had an incredible ride, with many knocks along the way, but we have learnt from them all and improved each time and are now ready to take things to the next level.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|14 May 2021

Festival Republic planning 10,000-cap. camping pilot

news|14 May 2021

Hope on the horizon for UK cancellation insurance?

news|14 May 2021

Live Nation invests in canned-water company Liquid Death

news|17 May 2021

Sweden rules out major festivals this summer

news|14 May 2021

MMF updates guide to mental health

The essential live music business newsletter