UTA promotes more than 100 staffers worldwide

UTA's largest-ever promotions class elevates more than a dozen music staffers across the agency's global offices

UTA has announced the largest promotions class in the agency’s 30-year history which sees more than 100 staffers worldwide rise in the ranks.

Promotions announced in UTA’s music department include Tara Austin (manager), Megan Braley (coordinator), Bowie Chen (coordinator), Carmen Chiles (coordinator), Haley Fairman (agent), Keshia Floyd (senior manager), Parker Glenn, (agent), Karina Gonzalez (agent), Akhil Hedge (coordinator), Natalie Koe (agent), Nicole Schoen (executive), Jacob Simone (coordinator), Kaleb Tooker (agent), and Zoe Williamson (agent).

Of the new promotions class – which spans 30 divisions and multiple global offices – 60% identify as women and more than 35% identify themselves as people of colour, according to UTA.

The promotions also highlight UTA’s in-house talent incubation with 90% of newly minted agents and 80% of the newly made coordinators coming from the agency’s Agent Training Program.

“Amid the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the pandemic, having the ability to promote over 100 colleagues is a testament to the perseverance of our UTA family and the continued evolution and expansion of our company,” says UTA co-president David Kramer.

“We couldn’t be more proud or grateful for this group’s resilience and innovative thinking in the face of adversity, and we can’t wait to watch them thrive in their new positions.”

