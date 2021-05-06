Topics and timings announced for first Recovery Sessions

With sessions featuring a Buddhist monk, a super-tout and some of the industry’s most promising execs, the dynamic Futures Forum schedule is fast taking shape
By IQ on 06 May 2021
Details have been announced of the first IQ Recovery Sessions webinar, which takes place next Thursday (13 May).
Announced last month, the Recovery Sessions is a new monthly series of half-day webinars that will keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers, taking place here on the IQ site.
The debut Recovery Sessions event kicks off at 2pm BST (3pm CEST) on 13 May and continues until 5pm, with three hour-long discussions tackling the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders.
The full schedule for 13 May is:
Details of speakers will be announced early next week.
After 13 May, Recovery Sessions events will take place on 17 June, 15 July and 12 August, with the series continuing for as long as there is a need for it.
For more information about the Recovery Sessions, or to get involved, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net. To subscribe to IQ for just £5.99 a month, click here.
