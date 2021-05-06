Topics and timings announced for first Recovery Sessions

Focusing on vaccine passports, test shows and the big build back to international touring, the debut Recovery Sessions event takes place a week today

Details have been announced of the first IQ Recovery Sessions webinar, which takes place next Thursday (13 May).

Announced last month, the Recovery Sessions is a new monthly series of half-day webinars that will keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers, taking place here on the IQ site.

The debut Recovery Sessions event kicks off at 2pm BST (3pm CEST) on 13 May and continues until 5pm, with three hour-long discussions tackling the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders.

The full schedule for 13 May is:

14.00 BST: Certificates & Passports: The key to mass gatherings?

From Israel’s Green Pass to New York’s Excelsior Pass, Covid-19 certificates that show citizens’ vaccination status and test results are enabling international live music markets to welcome back increasingly large audiences. But what are the logistical, ethical and financial considerations of vaccine passports? And how soon, if ever, will other markets catch up? This session brings together experts from inside and outside of the international live music business who have experience trialling, developing and implementing vaccine passports in order to answer the big question: Could vaccine passports be the key to quickly and safely reopening venues and festivals for the masses?

Around the world, event organisers are partnering with the scientific community to stage proof-of-concept test events demonstrating how live entertainment can reopen safely. IQ invites professionals from the most important pilot shows and initiatives to date – Back to Live in the Netherlands, Festivals per la Cultura Segura in Spain and Sefton Park Pilot in the UK – to share the lessons learned from those pioneering events, which it is hoped will provide a model for the short-term restart of non-socially distanced concerts and festivals.

As professionals across different territories plot separate timelines in the recovery process for the live entertainment industry, we gather leaders from the agency, festival and venues sectors to discuss where they are on the pathway, and how the communication of collective experiences can help join the dots to facilitate post-pandemic international touring, as soon as possible.

Details of speakers will be announced early next week.

After 13 May, Recovery Sessions events will take place on 17 June, 15 July and 12 August, with the series continuing for as long as there is a need for it.

For more information about the Recovery Sessions, or to get involved, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net. To subscribe to IQ for just £5.99 a month, click here.

