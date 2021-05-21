Ticketmaster integrates with Snapchat

Snapchat users will be able to find nearby shows and buy concert tickets through the app as part of a new partnership with Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has partnered with Snap, the developer of Snapchat, to launch two TM-branded ‘experiences’ in the popular teen-friendly video-sharing app.

The integration with Ticketmaster is one of several new features announced at Snap’s partner summit yesterday (20 May), with the leading ticketing company getting its own layer on Snapchat’s location-sharing feature, Snap Chat, as well as a Ticketmaster ‘Mini’ (Snap jargon for an in-app game or utlity) that allows Snapchat users to share concerts they are interested in with their friends and buy tickets.

Map Layers launches with two partners: Ticketmaster and restaurant review site The Infatuation. The Infatuation’s Layer overlays Infatuation-approved restaurants, while the Ticketmaster layer displays upcoming concerts at nearby venues. The Ticketmaster layer, which rolls out later this year, will take Snapchatters directly into the Ticketmaster Mini to buy tickets to the show.

The TM Mini also allows users to swipe right or left on different artists to connect with Snapchat friends across the world who want to see the same show.

At launch, the Ticketmaster layer and Mini will specifically on live music events, a spokesperson confirms.

The integration with Ticketmaster is the latest live music partnership for Snap, following an earlier tie-up with Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, as well as secondary ticketing site SeatGeek. Snapchat had around 265 million daily users as of Q4 2020.

