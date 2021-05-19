Spotify announces ticketed livestream series

The Black Keys, Leon Bridges and Rag’n’Bone man are among those performing in the Driift-produced shows, with tickets priced at $15

Leading music streaming service Spotify has announced a new ‘virtual concert experience’ taking place over five dates in May and June, in the company’s biggest move in the concert livestreaming space to date.

Five pre-recorded shows, produced by Driift (Niall Horan, Kyle Minogue, Glastonbury Presents: Live at Worthy Farm), will stream as live on 27 May, 3 June, 10 June, 17 June and 24 June, with tickets for each live stream priced at US$15 (or local currency equivalent).

In date order, performers are the Black Keys, Rag’n’Bone Man, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Leon Bridges and Girl in Red, who will perform from the Blue Front Café in Mississippi; London’s Roundhouse; a bus travelling from Brooklyn, New York, to Asbury Park, New Jersey; the Gold-Diggers’ Hotel in Los Angeles; and a production studio in Oslo, respectively.

Each concert will last between 40 and 75 minutes, according to Spotify, which already links to external live streams from artist pages in the Spotify app, and formerly lent its name to a number of concerts themed around its most popular playlists.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Spotify on this intimate concert experience that will feature songs from across my catalog, including a few tunes from my new album, Gold-Diggers Sound,” says Leon Bridges.

“This new initiative with Spotify will give fans a great way to connect with their favourite artists”

“I’ve truly missed seeing my fans around the world this year, and we are working hard to bring the concert experience to your home, thanks to Spotify.”

Fans of the five artists will soon start to receive notifications in Spotify to buy tickets for the shows (starting with the Black Keys today, 19 May).

“We have always been a band that loves to play live in venues of all shapes and sizes. The past year has been tough for musicians and fans alike, so we wanted to find a way to share this live performance of songs from our new project, Delta Kream, from a place we love, the Blue Front Café, the oldest active juke joint in America,” say the band in a joint statement.

“We’re excited to be a part of this new initiative with Spotify that will give fans a great way to connect with their favourite artists.”

Tickets for the five shows are available from Spotify.live. Driift-produced Live at Worthy Farm airs this Saturday (22 May).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.