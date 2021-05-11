Russ Tannen promoted to president of Dice

Tannen, who has been with Dice since the outset, will lead the company's growth in North America from its New York office

Russ Tannen, formerly chief revenue officer of ticketing firm Dice, has been promoted to president of the company, having relocated to New York to take up his new role.

Tannen, a founder member of the Dice team, now oversees the UK-based company’s second headquarters in New York, having played a key role in its expansion across Europe in recent years.

“We’re building our second HQ in New York and investing heavily in North America to bring fans the most amazing events at the best venues with zero hassle,” said Phil Hutcheon, founder and CEO of Dice. “The world is about to experience the biggest growth in live entertainment in history and Dice is backing the best partners to do so.”

As part of its expansion in North America, Dice has signed exclusive deals with independent New York venues and promoters including Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Made, Elsewhere, United Palace and Saint Vitus. It is also recruiting for more than 20 roles across marketing, operations, brand and artist partnerships in its new US team.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build Dice’s position in the US and around the world”

“New York is a city that knows how to go out and we have always had our sights set on expanding our presence here. It’s awesome to be tasked to lead the effort,” says Russ Tannen. “There is a tangible energy and excitement for everyone to be out again.

“We’re building an epic team who will make sure that, as it comes back, live music is better for fans, venues, promoters and artists. I’m looking forward to continuing to build Dice’s position in the US and around the world.”

Other new hires for Dice include Jordan Gremli and Jo McNally, both of whom join the company after spells at Spotify.

Gremli, who has been appointed head of artist development, will work with artist and creator partners to manage all aspects of Dice’s livestreaming business, while McNally, the new new global head of music licensing, will oversee licensing in all existing and future Dice territories.

