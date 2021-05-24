Rock-it Cargo allies with Saudi Arabia’s Sela

Rock-it will become Jeddah-based Sela’s freight-forwarding and logistics provider for all countries outside Saudi Arabia

Rock-it Cargo has gained a foothold in the emerging Saudi Arabian market by partnering with Sela Sport Company, of the kingdom’s leading event management outfits.

The global partnership sees LA-headquartered Rock-it become Sela’s freight-forwarding and logistics provider for all countries outside of Saudi Arabia, while Jeddah-based Sela will act as the logistics provider to Rock-it Cargo within Saudi Arabia.

Sela, which has worked with partners including Live Nation Middle East, WWE, PRG and Formula 1 race circuit designer Tilke, offers services including event management, venue operations, ticketing, sponsorship, broadcasting, marketing and athlete representation.

Under the partnership “Rock-it now has a partner that is unrivalled in its live event experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sela now has a global partner with an extended network across five continents,” says Paul Martins, president and CEO of Rock-it.

“Both companies are already well-established market leaders in delivering time-sensitive logistics solutions for live sporting and entertainment events, industrial projects and much more. This new global partnership provides us with a strong opportunity to further grow our business and broaden our service offering for customers.”

Rock-it will act as Sela’s single provider to handle the global logistics of freight movement to Saudi Arabia for the company’s shows and events.

“Sela is going to raise the bar once more in the event management sector in Saudi with our partnership with Rock-it,” comments Loai Kamakhi, general manager of business solutions for Sela.

Rock-it Cargo in January announced its merger with UK-based Sound Moves, with both companies set to rebrand as Rock-it Global later this year.

