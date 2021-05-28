Registration opens for physical IFF 2021

The International Festival Forum is back with a bang, returning to London as an in-person event from 28 to 30 September

After going online only for last year, the International Festival Forum will return this September as a physical, non-socially distanced event in London, complemented by an online pass for delegates who are unable to travel.

The first major live music industry gathering in 18 months, IFF 2021 will kick off with the opening party on Tuesday 28 September and end late on Thursday 30 September. The invitation event for music festivals and booking agents will feature the usual mix of showcases, conference sessions, keynotes, pop-up up offices, networking events and more.

New for this year will be an online element which allows all delegates to watch back every showcase and conference session on demand for up to 30 days after the event. For anyone who can’t travel to London, meanwhile, an online-only registration is also available.

“It feels so good to go live with IFF and organise a real event after all these months of only meeting via screens,” says IFF co-founder Ruud Berends.

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody in London – and to see everybody’s faces on the morning after the first night…”

More details of IFF 2021, including the provisional schedule, agency partners and conference/showcase venues, will be announced shortly. Some 800 delegates, including all the major international music festivals and agents, are expected to attend.

Discounted earlybird passes for IFF, which include meals, drinks and more, are available now for £275. Click here to register.

If you have an idea for a panel topic, speaker or presentation, please email Ruud Berends. To partner with IFF, contact Steve Woollett (+44 7469 872 279).

