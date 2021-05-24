The Recovery Sessions returns in June

The new monthly video series, which is free to IQ subscribers, will serve as a single reference point as the industry gears up for reopening
Lobbying, Covid-19 mitigation and the all-important insurance question will take centre stage in the next edition of IQ's free-to-subscribers webinars
By IQ on 24 May 2021
Details have been announced of IQ’s next half-day Recovery Sessions event, which takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 17 June.
The Recovery Sessions is a series of monthly half-day webinars designed to keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers.
The second edition of the Recovery Sessions kicks off at 2pm BST (3pm CEST) on 17 May and continues until 5pm, with three hour-long discussions tackling lobbying and industry-government relations, the latest Covid-19-mitigation technologies, and the progress being made towards the return of cancellation insurance for live events.
The full schedule for 17 June is:
Details of speakers for the Recovery Sessions 2 will be announced soon.
The first Recovery Sessions event took place on 13 May, hosting high-level discussions on the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders (click the links to watch back on demand). Speakers included Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), Marsha Vlasic (AGI), John Sharkey (ASM Global), Pablo Soler (Primavera Sound), Rosanne Janmaat (ID&T), Maria May (CAA) and Dr Paul Twomey (Biosecurity Systems).
For more information about the Recovery Sessions, supported by ASM Global and Goodtill, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net.
