The Recovery Sessions returns in June

Lobbying, Covid-19 mitigation and the all-important insurance question will take centre stage in the next edition of IQ's free-to-subscribers webinars

Details have been announced of IQ’s next half-day Recovery Sessions event, which takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 17 June.

The Recovery Sessions is a series of monthly half-day webinars designed to keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers.

The second edition of the Recovery Sessions kicks off at 2pm BST (3pm CEST) on 17 May and continues until 5pm, with three hour-long discussions tackling lobbying and industry-government relations, the latest Covid-19-mitigation technologies, and the progress being made towards the return of cancellation insurance for live events.

The full schedule for 17 June is:

14.00 BST: The Private Sector: Finding a voice?

If the last 16 months have brought one positive thing, it’s the commercial live music business becoming more organised in speaking to governments and authorities. Prior to the pandemic, the independent and commercially successful live sector was a relative unknown in the halls of power. Now, with grants and support schemes in place, stronger relationships have been forged. So, when it comes to lobbying and campaigning, what can less engaged markets learn from their neighbours? And how important will relationships with politicians be in a post-Covid world?

15.00 BST: The Mitigations Session

With many live markets on the verge of reopening, the precautions put in place will vary enormously. From voluntary-risk-assessed mitigations to those required by guidance, what are the latest measures that will restart live music? Our invited line-up of production specialists and industry pros presents a rundown of the top mitigation measures, the latest in testing and certification, and draws from up-to-the-minute guidance from multiple international markets.

16.00 BST: Insurance: The missing piece

While compensation schemes in many European markets have helped build confidence, the absence of commercial cancellation insurance for Covid-19 remains a major barrier to live music’s return. How long will this market failure endure? And when policies do return, what are the likely rates and terms that companies can expect? With an update on availability and progress across Europe and other international markets, this vital Recovery Session will provide a current snapshot.

Details of speakers for the Recovery Sessions 2 will be announced soon.

The first Recovery Sessions event took place on 13 May, hosting high-level discussions on the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders (click the links to watch back on demand). Speakers included Melvin Benn (Festival Republic), Marsha Vlasic (AGI), John Sharkey (ASM Global), Pablo Soler (Primavera Sound), Rosanne Janmaat (ID&T), Maria May (CAA) and Dr Paul Twomey (Biosecurity Systems).

For more information about the Recovery Sessions, supported by ASM Global and Goodtill, email Chris Prosser at chris@iq-mag.net.

