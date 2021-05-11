Recovery Sessions: Industry leaders join IQ webinar

Senior execs from ASM Global, Primavera Sound, Festival Republic, CAA, ID&T and more are lined up for the first Recovery Sessions event this Thursday

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, Artist Group International president Marsha Vlasic, ASM Global Europe EVP John Sharkey and CAA senior agent Maria May are among the confirmed speakers for Thursday’s must-see Recovery Sessions event.

The four industry titans join forces for ‘Industry Heads: Leading the way back’, one of three hour-long discussions forming part of the half-day webinar, which is free to access for all IQ subscribers.

Other newly announced speakers include ID&T COO Rosanne Janmaat, Primavera Sound director Pablo Soler, infectious disease expert Dr Josep Maria Llibre and Festival Republic production manager Luke Cowdell, who will share the lessons learned from pilot events in the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, and Dr Paul Twomey (Biosecurity Systems), Danielle Kennedy-Clark (The O2) and Ruth Khayat (Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality), who consider the ethical, financial and logistical implications of health passports as a means to restarting live entertainment.

The Recovery Sessions kicks off at 14.00 BST (15.00 CEST) this Thursday, 13 May, here on the IQ site. Subscribers will need to log in and navigate to the dedicated Recovery Sessions page, which will be live from tomorrow.

The Recovery Sessions are kindly supported by ASM Global and POS solution provider goodtill.

