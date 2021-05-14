Live Nation invests in canned-water company Liquid Death

The company will supply water in recyclable aluminium cans to more than 120 of Live Nation's 120 owned and operated venues and festivals

Live Nation has invested in Liquid Death, a drinks company packaging water in recyclable ‘tallboy’ cans, and selected the firm as its exclusive water vendor at more than 120 of its US venues and festivals.

The promoter was a participant in the company’s recent US$15 million series-C funding round, which also included celebrity investors Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Aoki, Tony Hawk and Kelly Campbell.

“We’ve always run Liquid Death like it’s a band, so getting to partner with Live Nation is a huge milestone and honour for us,” says Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Death. “Music has been a huge part of our DNA since the beginning. We can’t wait to get back to live shows, support our favourite artists and help kill plastic water bottles at concerts.”

As part of Live Nation’s Green Nation sustainability charter, launched in 2019, the company is aiming to phase out the sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and events.

“We’ve found the perfect partner in Liquid Death”

“We’re all ready to be back at live events, and as we return we want to continue taking steps to be more sustainable,” says Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“We’ve found the perfect partner in Liquid Death, whose passion for music and protecting the planet will feed seamlessly into Live Nation’s future plans and events.”

According to Liquid Death, the company opted for aluminium cans because they are “infinitely recyclable”, with over 75% of the aluminium produced since 1888 still in use, unlike plastic, of which just 10% has been recycled.

Recent Live Nation research revealed 82% of its customers say they strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle, with many looking to brands to play a bigger role in the live music industry to help protect the planet.

