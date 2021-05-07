Gigmit makes hires in Germany, the UK

The Berlin-based talent booking service has upped Anna Lüneberg to CMO and recruited Pedro Ricardo as product manager

Online talent booking platform Gigmit has promoted Anna Lüneberg to chief marketing officer and hired Pedro Ricardo as product manager.

Lüneberg, who previously worked at Gigmit in the role of growth marketing manager, is now leading the company’s growth team.

“After we succeeded in doubling the artist community on Gigmit in the last two years, the goal is to develop Gigmit into a global player in digital live music booking,” says Lüneberg.

“Above all, we want to continue to grow on the promoter side and convince them with Gigmit as a data-driven booking tool. So that more new talents can perform live on the right stages in the future.”

Ricardo, who previously worked as content and product manager for sample music database WhoSampled in London, will coordinate the Gigmit product team with immediate effect and continue to push the development of the platform.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Gigmit team and work together on revolutionising the future of music booking!” says Ricardo.

Gigmit CEO, Marcus Fitzgerald, adds: “I am so proud to have two incredible colleagues in such demanding roles. I couldn’t think of anyone better to develop our journey to become a global platform. After working with Anna for years, I know she will fulfill this new path with her skills, knowledge and joy!

“Pedro fights for a better product that every user loves. I am sure that his analytical skills and team management capacities will be loved by our users as they know he is working hard to make artists and promoters achieve more!”

