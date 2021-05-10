fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Flemish gov optimistic about Pukkelpop, Tomorrowland

After revealing the country's roadmap, the Flemish gov says major festivals should be able to go ahead in late summer with certain measures

By IQ on 10 May 2021

Pukkelpop is set to take place in late August

Pukkelpop is set to take place in late August


image © Wikimedia Commons/Priscilla Jordão

The Flemish government says large events such as Pukkelpop and Tomorrowland should be able to go ahead in late summer, under certain conditions.

The reassurance for Belgian festival organisers comes after the government unveiled its summer ‘Freedom Plan’ yesterday (9 May), which ventures that all adults would have had the chance to be vaccinated by mid-August.

Flemish minister of health Frank Vandenbroucke says the implementation of the Green Pass – the European corona passport which shows vaccination status and test results – will be key to restarting large events.

Other conditions include on-site Covid-19 testing and limiting access to events to Europeans: “We will not invite the whole world. Within Europe, too, we have to be careful who we admit,” says Vandenbroucke.

The Flemish minister of health says the implementation of the Green Pass will be key to restarting large events

According to the Freedom Plan, large events can restart in July under certain conditions. Events can take place with 5,000 outdoors or 3,000 indoors provided attendees adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing.

In August, the maximum number of people allowed at outdoor events is increased to 10,000, and 4,500 indoors.

Pukkelpop (cap. 60,000) and Tomorrowland (70,000) are set to take place in late August and early September respectively and are the last major Belgian festivals still planning to go ahead after Rock Werchter and Graspop cancelled their 2021 events.

The cancellations came despite the Flemish government’s €60 million pot to help the region’s organisers kickstart preparations for this summer’s festival season.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn
    Melvin Benn: ‘I'm very optimistic about 2021’

    After staging digital editions of Download and Wireless this summer, the FR chief says he expects European festivals to be "back in full force" next year

  • Tomorrowland Festival
    Tomorrowland Madrid coming in July?

    Despite well-publicised problems at its corporate parent, SFX Entertainment – and some commentators openly wondering if we’ve already reached ‘peak EDM’ – it is believed dance music festival juggernaut Tomorrowland will add a fourth event for 2016. The one-day festival, which joins the flagship Tomorrowland event in Boom, Belgium, and…

  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, TomorrowWorld 2013, Mixtribe, Unite – The MIrror to Tomorrowland
    First Tomorrowland Germany sells out in an hour

    30,000 people will gather in Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Area for a live-streamed three-hour set from the main event in Belgium, plus nine hours of live music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

feature|06 May 2021

NFTs: The future of ticketing?

news|05 May 2021

Andy Duggan joins WME in London

news|07 May 2021

AEG Presents forms Climate Positive Touring group

news|07 May 2021

Yourope restructures, relocates to Germany

news|07 May 2021

Live Nation earnings show uptick in concert revenue

The essential live music business newsletter