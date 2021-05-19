FKP Scorpio UK announces raft of hires, partnership

FKP Scorpio's British operation has appointed Julie Morgan, Lou Champion and Rebecca Nichols, and partnered with Dollop's Sam Laurence

European touring giant FKP Scorpio is expanding its recently formed British operation with a slate of new appointments, as well as a brand new partnership.

Julie Morgan has been appointed as head of marketing for UK & European touring.

Previously head of marketing and PR at SJM Concerts, where she worked for over 16 years, Morgan has worked on campaigns for artists including The Stone Roses, Take That, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Adele, The Killers, The Spice Girls, Little Mix and Prince, as well as festivals including the Country2Country brand and Wild Life in Brighton.

In addition, Lou Champion joins as head of ticketing. Champion has previously held roles at Live Nation, Warner Music, Kilimanjaro Live, and London Olympics 2012, and was also a keynote speaker at the 2020 ILMC Futures Forum discussing The Ticket of The Future.

Rebecca Nichols also joins FKP Scorpio UK as head of live co-ordination after a decade working as an agent at CAA. At her former agency, she oversaw all areas of artists’ live touring careers, including booking headline tours and festivals around the world, associated brand partnerships and live streaming productions.

“We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer”

Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, MDs of live at FKP Scorpio UK, added: “We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to driving the UK business with a group of like-minded music fans”.

Ealam and O’Neill joined the company in September 2020, alongside co-MDs of special projects Barry Campbell and James Cassidy and CEO Folkert Koopmans.

Koopmans says: “I am really happy that we can welcome Julie, Lou and Rebecca to our FKP Scorpio family and also our partnership with Sam. We all share the same values and have the same vision for FKP Scorpio UK. We will use our experiences, contacts and networks to be the best partners for our artists in the UK and Europe.”

FKP Scorpio UK has also partnered with London-based promoter Sam Laurence, whom Ealam and O’Neill hail as “one of the most exciting promoters in the game right now”.

Under the Dollop brand, Sam counts Jamie xx, Joji, Kelela, M Huncho, Moderat, 100 Gecs, Greentea Peng, Dorian Electra, Berwyn, Erika de Casier, Koreless and Smerz among his clients.

