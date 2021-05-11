Event Production Show returns with in-person event

EPS 2021, which includes an exhibition, conference and awards, takes place at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre later this month

Live Nation’s executive president of international touring, Phil Bowdery, and AEG Presents’ CEO of European festivals, Jim King, are among the senior UK live music execs confirmed for the 2021 Event Production Show (EPS), which takes place in Farnborough this later this month.

Running from 26–27 May under government Covid-safe guidelines, EPS comprises an exhibition, Access All Areas-branded conference and the Event Production Awards.

Among the speakers at the Access All Areas conference will be Boomtown creative producer Mair Morel, Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, Black Deer co-founders Debs Shilling and Gill Tee, Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith, Standon Calling events director Claire Goodchild and Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed.

The main-stage conference sessions will examine ways in which the live events industry can recover from the impact of the pandemic and build back better to reduce its environmental impact, create a more representative workforce, mend the links in the supply chain and maintain its more unified approach to major challenges.

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has also put together a day of seminars on its sponsored stage at EPS. Themed panels include Government & The Events Industry; Diversity, Equality & Inclusion; Licensing & Legalities; and What Comes Next? The Future of the Events Industry.

Elsewhere, nominations have been announced for the Event Production Awards, which will take place on the first day of the Event Production Show (EPS) on 26 May.

The awards will recognise outstanding work and dedication of companies and individuals throughout the past 12 months. It will for the first time include the Access All Areas Editor’s Award to recognise an individual who has championed the live events industry throughout the pandemic.

The nominees for the Editor’s Award are Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn, Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed, Black Deer co-founder Gill Tee, Parklife co-founder and Manchester night-time economy advisor Sacha Lord, LIVE CEO Greg Parmley and Production Services Association GM Andy Lenthall.

The full schedule for the conference, which takes place at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, is available on the EPS website.

