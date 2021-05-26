Canada’s indie venues bolstered by $100k aid

100 Canadian live music venues will receive a grant of $1,000 to help them soften the financial blow of the Covid-19 pandemic

Independent live music venues in Canada will have the chance to apply for a share of a CA$100,000 (US$83,000) relief fund, launched by Jägermeister Canada.

According to the Canadian Live Music Association’s (CLMA) Covid-19 Venue Closures List, 89 Canadian music venues have permanently closed during the pandemic and a further 15 venues are in imminent danger of shuttering.

Thanks to the newly announced fund, 100 struggling Canadian live music venues will receive grants of $1,000 to help them soften the financial blow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible recipients for the relief will be selected through a lottery system, which Jägermeister will run in partnership with the CLMA.

Grant applications opened yesterday (25 May) and the deadline for submissions is Wednesday 2 June 2021 at 11:59 pm EST. Successful applicants will be notified via the CLMA at the end of June.

Venues must satisfy at least three of the eligibility requirements stated below, though exceptions may be made for venues in “rural or remote areas”:

Has a fixed stage or stage area.

Has a sound booth or desk with a soundboard.

Has an artist dressing room.

Has a window, booth, or established point where tickets or cover charges are collected.

Has audio equipment.

Compensates artists for performances (through a percentage of bar sales or door cover, or as agreed via a formal or informal contract), and are not charged for the use of the stage or equipment.

Pays regular venue staff or contract workers to fulfil a minimum of two of the roles listed below (note that one person may fulfil more than one role): venue booker, event promoter, audio technician, stage manager, door person/venue security.

Pre-existing title sponsorship disqualifies a venue from this relief fund grant. (e.g. Brand-X Stage)

You do NOT have to be a CLMA member to be eligible.

Canada’s live music venues are also set to benefit from the recently announced 2021 budget, which includes C$50 million (US$40m) to help the sector weather the pandemic during 2021 and 2022.

