fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Burna Boy to open the O2’s Welcome Back Shows series

The African superstar's concert will herald a return to normality for the London arena, which will reopen this summer at full capacity

By IQ on 25 May 2021

Burna Boy will open the O2's Welcome Back Shows series

Burna Boy will open the O2's Welcome Back Shows series


image © Atlantic Records

Afrofusion star Burna Boy will kick off the O2’s Welcome Back Shows series this summer, heralding a return to normality for the London arena.

The Welcome Back Shows series will welcome capacity crowds to the 20,000-cap. arena for the first time since 2020, starting with Burna Boy’s first-ever headline show on 27 August.

The concert, dubbed Twice as Tall, will be the first event in the Welcome Back Shows series which also features Ministry of Sound Classical on 13 November and UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with ‘The Black British Takeover’ on 8 December, as previously reported on IQ.

“We’re ecstatic that the series will kick off the arena returning to full capacity this August with global superstar Burna Boy”

“We’re ecstatic that the Welcome Back Shows will kick off the arena returning to full capacity this August with global superstar Burna Boy,” says Anna Parry, programming manager at the O2. “He’s been a trailblazer in the music industry and we can’t wait to hear him fill the arena with his feel-good hits, providing a much-needed antidote to this past year.”

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2 added: “What a way to kickstart the Welcome Back Shows in August, we’re delighted to welcome Burna Boy back to The O2 with his Twice As Tall show. Getting the arena open again and full of fans is so important, there are brighter times coming and we can’t wait.”

Burna Boy first graced the stage of the O2 arena alongside Stormzy at the Brit Awards in 2020. This year’s awards were also hosted at the O2, marking the UK’s largest indoor pilot event.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|21 May 2021

Japan’s leading int’l promoters form alliance

news|21 May 2021

Ticketmaster integrates with Snapchat

news|21 May 2021

ATL acquires Finland’s Till Dawn They Count

news|24 May 2021

Former Duran Duran, Blur tour manager Craig Duffy passes

news|24 May 2021

Driift “mortified” about Glasto technical issues

The essential live music business newsletter