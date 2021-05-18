Berlin’s TBO agency opens Asia office

In partnership with A Plus Artists, dance music agency The Bliss Office is booking across Asia Pacific with new outfit TBO Asia

Berlin-based booking agency The Bliss Office (TBO) has joined forces with the Netherlands’ A Plus Artists to launch The Bliss Office Asia, a Singapore-based electronic music agency booking across Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

By partnering with A Plus’s Michel Kuklinski and Roy Gerritsen, who started the agency last year after leaving Amsterdam- and Hong Kong-based David Lewis Productions, TBO aims to “develop and expand the Asian underground scene, not only for the artists who are already affiliated with The Bliss Office Asia but also for emerging local talent”, according to the company.

TBO-signed artists include DJs Amelie Lens, Pan-Pot, Farrago and Nicole Moudaber.

“Expanding our business in the Asian-Pacific markets always has been high on our list,” say TBO heads Marco Starke and Ugur Akkus. “We strongly believe that now is the time to make steps in the mentioned markets and we are happy to do that with the expertise from Roy and Michel.

“Both are fully integrated in the Asian-Pacific markets and with their commercial backgrounds, we think we can take some serious steps in the market.”

“Marco and Ugur have a great philosophy and are great people in the industry with an impressive track record. Their roster is top-notch in today’s underground scene and we are more than happy to continue the growth in Asia, Australia and the Middle East,” say Kuklinski and Gerritsen in a joint statement.

The partners have also announced the addition of Kenny Wee, founder and owner of Pure Substance Management (Christian Löffler, YouAndMe, Victor G, Filterheadz), to the Bliss Office Asia team. Along with Starke and Akkus, he will handle all day-to-day business for the new agency.

