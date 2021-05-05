Andy Duggan joins WME in London

The respected British booking agent comes to WME after a more than 15-year stint at Primary Talent International

Andy Duggan, international agent for the likes of Kano, Django Django, Santigold and Neneh Cherry, has joined WME’s London office.

Duggan comes to WME from Primary Talent International, where he had been a booking agent since 2005, having joined from Profile Artists Agency.

He also brings acts including Mount Kimbie, Rejjie Snow, Kelsey Lu, Mykki Blanco, Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Shygirl, Charlotte Adigéry and Jockstrap to WME, where he will use his “considerable A&R skills & manager relationships to further enhance WME as a global leader in signing exemplary, genre-defining artists”, according to his new employer.

“Andy has an exceptional track record of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for his clients that have evolved with the complexities of the modern music business,” says Lucy Dickins, WME’s co-head of music.

“He is extremely well-respected within both the UK music community and the global music business and has consistently had his finger firmly on the pulse of the next generation of cutting-edge artists. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I am very excited to be joining Lucy Dickins and the rest of the WME team, and helping them build upon an already exciting and vibrant London office,” adds Duggan.

“Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, I feel it will bring about huge opportunities as we start to rebuild, and I’m extremely happy to be part of that process at WME, which is excellently positioned to make many positive gains out of such a tumultuous period in the live music industry.”

