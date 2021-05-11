Agent and dad plan ‘Row for Alison’ marathon

Along with his father, Darryl, Free Trade Agency’s David Hughes aims to raise £5,000 for the hospice that looked after his late mother

Free Trade Agency’s David Hughes and his father, Darryl, will be donning the lycra to take part in a fundraising rowing-machine challenge on 28 May in aid of the hospice team that looked after David’s mother, Alison, who passed away in December.

David, who assists Paul Boswell, will be attempting to row a full marathon (26.2 miles/42.2km) alongside his dad who will take on half the distance, in a bid to raise £5,000.

“My mum had a brain tumour and the support of a very extensive professional care team, alongside incredible amounts of support from her family and friends, enabled her to be nursed at home for nearly 12 months prior to being transferred to the Princess Alice Hospice at Esher for her final days,” says David.

“The hospice community team played a vital role in caring for Mum with their unique knowledge and expertise in palliative care. However, while Alison was at the hospice I discovered that they are not able to operate to full capacity, due to a desperate lack in funding for nursing staff.”

To support the Hughes family’s efforts, visit the ‘Row for Alison’ page on JustGiving. At press time, the Hugheses had raised just over half of their £5,000 target.

