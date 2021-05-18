Accessible Employment Guide for music industry launches

The Attitude is Everything-produced guide aims to improve access to the business for deaf and disabled professionals

UK charity Attitude is Everything has published its first Accessible Employment Guide to boost the inclusion of deaf and disabled workers in the commercial music industry.

Research suggests that disabled people are underrepresented at all levels of the British music industry, despite significant increases in disabled audiences at live music events and the fact that 19% of working adults are considered disabled under the UK’s Equality Act 2010. Additionally, a study published by UK Music in April found that one in five disabled people in the industry had faced discrimination at work.

Aimed at businesses of all scales, but particularly small companies without extensive HR resources, the free downloadable publication offers simple and straightforward tips on how to attract talented deaf and disabled workers, with advice on job interviews, accessible meetings, suggested adjustments to office and work environments and more.

Paul Hawkins, Attitude is Everything’s head of volunteering and skills development, says: “Our research shows that deaf and disabled people face barriers applying for jobs in the music industry and that many of those with impairments or health conditions who do work in the industry are concerned about the consequences of identifying themselves as disabled, especially if they are freelance or not in secure employment.

“Over the last year, we’ve found that there is a lot of desire for a more inclusive and diverse industry but that organisations are not always sure of the steps needed to make that happen. Our Accessible Employment Guide is designed to be clear and concise and to give companies the information they need to start making changes today.

“The music industry should lead the way when it comes to ensuring that everyone with an impairment has the opportunity to forge a successful career”

“The events of the last year have turned many conceptions about the workplace on their head and we’re keen to support the music industry to build back for all and for the industry to come back a stronger, more effective and more diverse place where everyone can succeed based on their talents. We hope that this guide will help to make that happen.”

“This fantastic Accessible Employment Guide from Attitude Is Everything outlines how everyone can help improve access for disabled people to work in the music industry,” adds UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

“Around 12% of people working in the music business have an impairment or long-term health condition, according to the UK Music Workplace Diversity survey. The music industry should lead the way when it comes to ensuring that everyone with an impairment has the opportunity to forge a successful career in a sector that employs 200,000 people and contributes £5.8 billion to the economy.”

The Accessible Employment Guide is part of Attitude is Everything’s Beyond the Music programme, a three-year initiative funded by the National Lottery Community Fund to improve accessibility to the music and live events industries for deaf and disabled professionals, employees and volunteers.

As part of the programme, the charity has already established the Beyond the Music Network, comprising deaf and disabled people working or seeking to work in the industry, and a Venues Advisory Group that can contribute expertise from the Barbican, the Brighton Centre, Manchester Arena, the SEC, the South Bank Centre and Norwich Arts Centre.

To download the Accessible Employment Guide, click here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.