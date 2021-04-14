Xenia Grigat joins Denmark’s Smash!Bang!Pow

The FKP Scorpio-backed concert promoter, booking agency and artist management company gains one of Denmark's veteran promoters

Denmark’s Smash!Bang!Pow! has hired one of the country’s most experienced concert promoters, Xenia Grigat.

Grigat joins the FKP Scorpio-backed concert promoter, booking agency and artist management company from Luger Denmark and prior to that, Down The Drain Concerts (formerly Beatbox), where she worked for 13 years.





She has previously worked with artists including The National, FKA Twigs, First Aid Kit, Idles, Ed Sheeran, Passenger, Caribou, Sigrid, Moses Sumney, Robyn, Lisa Hannigan, Jungle, King Krule, Jamie xx, Hozier, The Knife and Foals.

Grigat will assume the role of senior promoter at Smash!Bang!Pow! from 1 October and will work with the promoter’s international roster, which includes The War On Drugs, Future Islands, Tash Sultana, Rex Orange County, Hans Zimmer, Grimes and Snoop Dogg among others.

“At Smash!Bang!Pow! We have an ambition to develop and produce shows with international acts at the absolute highest level and I see Xenia Grigat as a cornerstone in those plans,” says CEO Nikolaj Thorenfeldt.

“I have always had the greatest respect and admiration for Xenia’s work, and I am very proud that she sees her future as part of Smash!Bang!Pow! team.”

“I see Xenia Grigat as a cornerstone in [our] plans”

Folkert Koopmans, CEO of FKP Scorpio Group, adds: “We have worked with Xenia before and were happy for that cooperation. We want to be the best partner for the artists and fans. Therefore it is a very good fit for our plans in Denmark and the Nordics.”

Smash!Bang!Pow! recently expanded the team with the appointment of Katrine Kamp as promoter coordinator, effective from 1 April. Kamp has several years of experience with international acts and festivals at Down The Drain Concerts.

Thorenfeldt ends: “With Xenia and Katrine on board, we are well geared to embrace future opportunities and reach the ambitions and targets we set for ourselves as a company – both in regard to new formats and larger capacities. Both Xenia and Katrine have a great deal of experience working with large arena shows and outdoor events.”

FKP Scorpio became an international partner to the company after acquiring a 25% stake in late 2018.

The Smash!Bang!Pow! international roster also includes Kacey Musgraves, Slowdive, Fontaines DC, Mac DeMarco, Skepta, Sturgill Simpson, Khruangbin, and Blood Orange.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.