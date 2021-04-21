fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Wasserman Music launches in the US

Casey Wasserman has launched his new music agency, following the acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency's music division in North America

By IQ on 21 Apr 2021

Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Music

image © Rainer Hosch

Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of US sports representation giant Wasserman, today (21 April) announced the launch of Wasserman Music, the new booking agency formed following the completion of its acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music business.

Wasserman Music will operate as a business unit of the wider Wasserman organisation, led by Casey Wasserman; his existing executive management team; and senior ex-Paradigm execs Marty Diamond, Jonathan Levine, Jackie Nalpant, Sam Hunt, Corrie Martin, Lee Anderson and Matt Rodriguez, who will oversee the business on a day-to-day basis. Tom Windish, Joe Rosenberg and Lori Feldman, also all formerly of Paradigm, will round out the team, providing business development and operational and marketing support.

The new company launches with more than 130 employees and a healthy balance sheet, with plans to “expand assertively as the live entertainment business rebounds in 2021 and 2022”, according to a launch announcement.

“I have worked side by side with this remarkable group of people to build a blueprint for success and I am continually impressed with their tenacity and care for both their clients and the business,” comments Casey Wasserman (pictured). “But most important is our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of forward progress so this new business appropriately reflects the artists and fans we serve.

“This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that Wasserman currently represents in a meaningful and impactful way, and I am excited to get started.”

“This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that Wasserman represents”

Artists on Wasserman Music’s roster include Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, the Lumineers, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Phish, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Sturgill Simpson, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Kaytranada, Normani, Run the Jewels, Tash Sultana, Diplo, DJ Snake, Flume, Jack Harlow, Odesza and Skrillex.

Launch focuses for Wasserman Music include a new partnership with the organisation Color of Change, which works to promote greater diversity in the live music industry, and the establishment of a ‘music-meets-method’ model which supports artists’ touring, content, partnerships and enterprise plans with the company’s in-house analytics and insights platforms.

The music unit also presents an opportunity for Wasserman, which works with some of the world’s biggest athletes and sports stars, to connect brands with its new roster of music clients. “The result will be a turbocharged consultancy that delivers perspective to brands considering an investment in the high-return touchpoint of music,” says the company in a statement.

“The combination of music, sports and lifestyle representation will serve to propel Wasserman’s existing signing, servicing and selling capabilities and opportunities,” it adds.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Dice launches Dice TV
    Dice launches in the US

    The British mobile ticketing firm is to take its booking fee-free, refund friendly model stateside, initially in California

  • TickX Netherlands
    TickX launches in the Netherlands

    The Netherlands becomes country #4 for the ticket comparison site, which earlier this year raised £3m to support its expansion across the continent

  • Richard Davies, Twickets USA
    Twickets to launch in the US

    Twickets USA, set to go live this autumn, is the biggest new project yet for Richard Davies' ethical resale site, and follows launches in Spain and Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|20 Apr 2021

UK fests cancel as industry calls for new fund

news|19 Apr 2021

10,000-person pilot event called off amid unrest

news|19 Apr 2021

Organisers of AJ Tracey Manchester gig fined £10,000

news|20 Apr 2021

FKP Scorpio partners with Berlin’s Area One agency

news|19 Apr 2021

FR announces biggest UK pilot show to date

The essential live music business newsletter