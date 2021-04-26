fbpx

news

Vax4Live: US business promotes vaccine awareness

NITO-led initiative Vax4Live encourages live music fans to get vaccinated to help speed up the return of live events

By IQ on 26 Apr 2021

Vax4Live social graphic

image © Vax4Live

The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), which represents more than 200 booking agencies and management companies in the US, has partnered with companies across the live music sector for Vax4Live, a campaign aimed at countering misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines.

NITO, which launched with just 14 members last summer, has joined forces with partners including AEG Presents, Red Light Management, the Independent Promoter Alliance, the International Association of Venue Managers and Universal Attractions Agency, for the national campaign, which provides fans with the facts about the vaccines – with NITO warning that “trepidation” about getting immunised against the Covid-19 will hinder live music’s post-pandemic recovery.

VaxLive will focus on “spreading awareness, gathering support, acquiring partners and preparing calls to action and initiatives that will provide guidance, resources and factual information regarding vaccination efforts and how we can safely return to live events”, according to a launch statement.

“Equitable vaccine access and distribution are the only path forward for live events”

“The initial phase of this campaign, coinciding with the website launch, will focus on getting the word out as far and wide as possible, while providing sources to help answer questions and concerns regarding the vaccines,” explains agent Wayne Forte, on behalf of NITO. “Vax4Live provides a central source through which information can be gathered and we can engage additional partners and organisations to further amplify our efforts.”

Sheri Sternberg of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, another founder supporter of Vax4Live, says: “Equitable vaccine access and distribution are the only path forward for live events. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass enthusiastically supports the efforts of Vax4Live and the mission to get music fans properly educated and vaccinated.”

At press time, nearly 95 million Americans, or 29% of the US population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

 

