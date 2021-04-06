Swedish gov proposes SEK 3bn event cancellation pot

The government is expected to cover up to 70% of the costs for events planned between July and December 2021

Sweden has become the latest country to propose an event cancellation fund that will allow organisers to plan for the second half of the year without the financial risk posed by a potential Covid outbreak.

Under the SEK 3 billion (€292m) insurance scheme, the government is expected to cover the organisers of events planned between July and December 2021 for up to 70% of the costs, should their event be cancelled or restricted.





In the last year, various insurance schemes for events and festivals have been announced in Germany (€2.5bn), Austria (€300m), the Netherlands (€300m), Belgium (€60m), Norway (€34m), Denmark (DKK 500m) and Estonia (€6m).

Sweden’s support must be approved by the European Commission before the government can proceed.

“The limit [would be] a ceiling per beneficiary of €1.8m so that the aid does not risk violating the EU Commission’s framework”

Culture secretary Amanda Lind, who announced the support during a press conference last Thursday (1 April), says: “If we come to the conclusion that the temporary state aid regulations will be used, the limit is a ceiling per beneficiary of €1.8m so that the aid does not risk violating the European Commission’s framework.”

The government plans to announce details of how and when the support will be distributed in April.

In addition to the insurance cover, the government has announced another SEK 1.3bn (€127m) in ‘crisis and recovery’ support for the cultural sector in 2021.

The crisis package includes SEK 125m (€12m) in targeted support for certain state cultural activities, with most of the remaining funds to be distributed by the Swedish Arts Council.

Terms of the distribution are yet to be announced by the government.

