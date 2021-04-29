Road to recovery: A timeline of pilot projects

IQ has put together an extensive list of the test events and experimental studies that aim to show a scientific path back to live

In August 2020, Germany paved the way for live music pilot projects with Restart-19, an experiment which saw thousands of volunteers to take part in a concert at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig with singer Tim Bendzko.

Since then, similar experiments have popped up across the globe. From Spain to Singapore, test events with as few as 50 participants and as many as 5,000 have taken place to prove to authorities (and the world) that when it comes to safety and security, the live music industry knows what it’s doing.

Below is a timeline of the pilot projects that have taken place since late summer 2020 – all of which have proved, in one way or another, that the live entertainment sector can reopen safely under certain measures – as well as the tests that are on the horizon in 2021.

August 2020

Restart-19

When: 22 August 2020

Where: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Who: University Medical Center of Halle

What they said: “[T]he contacts that do occur at an event do not involve all participants. Therefore, events could take place under specific conditions during a pandemic.”

Participants: 1,500

November 2020

Konzerthaus Dortmund (study)

When: 2–3, 20 November 2020

Where: Konzerthaus Dortmund, Germany

Who: Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute Goslar, ParteQ

What they said: “Concert halls and theatres are not places of infection. […] With our study, we want to ensure that concert halls and theatres may again admit sufficient audiences when they reopen.”

December 2020

Primacov

When: 12 December 2020

Where: Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

Who: Primavera Sound, Germans Trias Hospital, the Fight Aids and Infectious Diseases Foundation

What they said: “A live music concert, staged with a series of security measures that included a negative antigen test for Sars- CoV-2 done on the same day, was not associated with an increase in Covid-19 infections.”

Participants: 1,047

Philharmonie de Paris (study)

When: 16 December 2020

Where: Philharmonie de Paris, France

Who: Dassault Systèmes

What they said: “The combination of face masks with a fresh-air supply built into every seat gives the indoor Philharmonie a similar profile to that of an outdoor space, with a very limited risk of spread from one side [of the venue] to the other.”

Back to Live (SG)

When: 18–19 December 2020 Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay, Singapore

Who: AEG Presents, Collective Minds

What they said: “[T]he outcome of such pilots will be critical to our ongoing efforts to allow events of a larger scale to resume in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Participants: 500

February 2021

Because Music Matters

When: 10–14 February

Where: Rockhal, Luxembourg

Who: Rockhal

What they said: “Building confidence among all our stakeholders that live events are a safe environment is so important.”

Participants: 100 per night

Back to Live (NL)

When: 15, 20, 21, 28 February & 6, 7, 20, 21 March 2021

Where: The Netherlands

Who: Fieldlab Evenementen

What they said: “We can now show that we can organise events in a very safe way. […] We hope this can lead to a tailor- made reopening of venues.”

Participants: Varies between events

March 2021

Love of Lesbian

When: 27 March 2021

Where: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

Who: Festivals per la Cultura Segura

What they said: The event had no impact on Covid-19 transmission among attendees, despite the lack of social distancing observed.

Participants: 5,000

The Berlin Philharmonic

When: 20 March 2021

Where: Chamber Music Hall, Berlin

Who: Pilotprojekt, Berlin department of culture

What they said: ‘Zero infections among the 1,000 people who attended the show is further proof that events can be organised safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.’

Participants: 680

April 2021

Jonathan theatre performance

When: 26 April–9 May 2021

Where: Koninklijke Vlaamse Schouwburg (KVS), Belgium

Who: KVS and Belgium’s Ministry of Culture

What they said: “An important observation is that the CO2 value and the relative humidity have barely increased. We saw the figure increase from 500 ppm to 600 ppm, while the maximum permitted value is 1200 ppm. This is of course only a first indication.”

Participants: 50–250

May 2021

Events Research Programme

When: April/May 2021

Where: England

Who: Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

What they said: “These test events will be crucial in finding ways to get fans and audiences back in safely without social distancing. We will be guided by the science and medical experts but will work flat out to make that happen.”

Participants: 300–21,000

TBC 2021

Denmark Trials

When: TBC 2021

Where: Denmark

Who: Dansk Live, Divisionsforeningen

What they said: “This should very much lead to a much-needed festival summer and many great concert experiences across the country in 2021.”

Paris test

When: TBC 2021

Where: Accor Arena, Paris

Who: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture, St Louis Hospital, Prodiss

Participants: 5,000

Marseille test

When: TBC 2021

Where: Dôme, Marseille

Who: The city of Marseille, Inserm, Béatrice Desgranges (Marsatac, SMA)

Participants: 1,000

