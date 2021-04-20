Promoter Joff Hall joins Kilimanjaro Live

Hall comes to Kili from TEG MJR, where he promoted artists including Culture Club, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater and Madeleine Peyroux

British concert promoter Joff Hall has joined Kilimanjaro Live, becoming the London-based live music firm’s latest hire after four years with TEG MJR.

At TEG MJR (formerly the MJR Group), Hall promoted tours for artists including Culture Club, Dream Theater, Blue Oyster Cult, Joan Collins, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Static X, Madeleine Peyroux and Daniel O’Donnell, as well as programming hundreds of shows in MJR’s venues.

Prior to joining MJR, Hall worked for VMS Live, where he programmed in house for then-clients Manchester Academy, Liverpool Olympia and Norwich UEA, working with the likes of Gary Numan, the Flaming Lips, Garbage, the Fratellis and Soul II Soul. He also programmed a significant amount of the company’s outdoor projects, with the Human League, Will Young, Texas, Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream and more.

“We jumped at the chance to bring Joff onto our team”

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith says: “It’s been a very difficult time for the live music industry but we at Kili are strongly focused on a positive future. We jumped at the chance to bring Joff onto our team, as the breadth of his experience and his good standing reputationally will further bolster our incredible promoting team.”

“I am excited to be joining Kilimanjaro and working with Stuart, Zac [Fox], San [Phillips] and the rest of the team. This is a company that has such a wealth of experience and knowledge within it, and of course a great reputation within the industry,” adds Hall. “I am honoured to have this opportunity to join them.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.