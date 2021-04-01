New festival launching in Benicàssim this summer

Luce Benicàssim will welcome fans to the FIB festival site in a Covid-secure format across multiple nights in July

Festival Internacional de Benicàssim (FIB) promoter the Music Republic has announced the launch of a new socially distanced concert series set to place at the Benicàssim festival site in July.

Billed as a single festival rather than a series of headline shows, Luce Benicàssim will see artists performing to a seated audience in the Valencian seaside resort of Benicàssim. The festival site, which is home to festivals including FIB (which the Music Republic acquired in 2019) and Rototom Sunsplash, can accomodate 50,000 fans, though the Luce audience will be considerably smaller – organisers say they will use the venue’s size to “control the maximum permitted capacity and preserve safety distances” in accordance with current restrictions.





The Music Republic, which in addition to its festival portfolio is developing Spain’s largest indoor arena, Casal España Arena in Valencia, says it aims to “spread some optimism for the upcoming summer” with Luce Benicàssim.

The first acts announced for the festival are Spanish artists Izal (Saturday 17 July), Vanesa Martín (Sunday 18 July), Raphael (Friday 23 July), Mónica Naranjo (Saturday 24 July), Nathy Peluso (Friday 30 July) and Rozalén (Saturday 31 July), with more to be announced soon.

Tickets – whose six tiers denote their proximity to the stage – go on sale next Tuesday (6 April).

While Luce Benicàssim audiences will be socially distanced, organisers cite the success of the recent test concert in Barcelona, which resulted in no infections among the 5,000 attendees, as a positive step towards allowing “larger events” this summer.

FIB is scheduled for 15–18 July 2021, though no line-up has yet been announced.

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.