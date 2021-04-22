Moment House hires Michele Bernstein, Georgie Donnelly

The pair join five other new hires by the growing business, which creates ticketed livestreamed 'moments' for artists

Moment House, the Los Angeles-based livestreaming platform backed by the likes of Scooter Braun, Troy Carter and Jared Leto, has made seven new hires.

Former WME partner Michele Bernstein, who left the agency last year to start her own consultancy, Michi B, has been named marketing strategist, with UK comedy specialist Georgie Donnelly, most recently an agent at UTA, has been appointed head of comedy.

Casey McCabe, who formerly worked in AEG Presents’ global touring team, is Moment House’s new head of live music and strategy, with Dionte Goodlett (ex-Apple Music) hired as director of hip hop. Red Light Management alum Randy Nichols, meanwhile, has been named director of rock and metal strategy and partnership, with Spotify’s Sam Berger the overall head of music.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sam, Michele, Casey, Dionte, Randy, Bart and Georgie to the Moment House team as we work to propel the company to new heights,” says Moment House CEO and co-founder Arjun Mehta.

“Their deep expertise and unique specialisations working with talent of all kinds will massively aid Moment House’s continued growth and evolution.”

Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre Academy for Innovation at the University of Southern California, Moment House has since hosted ticketed virtual shows by the likes of Halsey, Tame Impala, Kygo (pictured), Kaytranada, Yungblud, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, Brockhampton, Flux Pavillion, Omar Apollo.

