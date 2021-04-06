Midnight Agency launches in Canada

Co-founded by Greg Paley and Nick Middleton, Midnight represents a large roster of both musicians and Twitch streamers

Canada’s newest independent booking outfit, Midnight Agency, has launched with offices in Vancouver and Toronto.

Founded by veteran agent Greg Paley (president), formerly of Paquin Artists Agency, and artist-agent Nick Middleton (CEO), best known as one half of electronic music duo the Funk Hunters, Midnight Agency represents a diverse roster of more than 30 artists, including Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na Too Many Zooz DJ Shub and James Brown’s band, the JBs, as well as some of the biggest Twitch streamers in Canada.





The latest Covid-19-era agency launch in North America (following the likes of Field Booking, Arrival Artists and TBA Agency), and the first in Canada, Midnight will champion both the live and digital aspects of the agent’s role, say the co-founders, boasting a line-up of gaming streamers that includes the likes of Twitch partners JessU, Pyka and Guns, who reach tens of thousands of viewers weekly.

“We are proud to be the first new independent agency to launch in Canada since Covid-19”

“We are once again witnessing a major shift in the agency landscape: a return to boutique, independent, artist-focused companies charged with creating new opportunities in both the digital and live markets,” says Middleton, who also leads electronic label Westwood Recordings.

“We are proud to be the first new independent agency to launch in Canada since Covid-19 suspended live music. Midnight is about taking back control for our artists, building new revenue streams and navigating the ever-changing demands of how to deliver art and shared music experiences in a post-Covid era.”

Paley, who also started out as an artist, fronting the band Moses Mayes, adds: “After many years working to just find the gigs, I felt compelled to create an agency where working with an artist to fulfil their vision was a top priority. I really missed being a creative person.

Our roster at Midnight Agency represents some of the most forward thinking, diverse and technologically savvy individuals I’ve ever met. I look forward to pushing the boundaries with them and changing the way live music experiences integrate with today’s fast moving online platforms and strategies.”

