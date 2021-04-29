Mayday! The IQ new music playlist is now live

The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, 13 Artists, ATC Live, Primary Talent and WME
Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC Live, WME, Mother Artists and Primary Talent
By IQ on 29 Apr 2021
The latest edition of IQ’s new music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for May 2021.
Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.
The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC Live, WME, Mother Artists and Primary Talent, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the April playlist first.
Separated by agency office, the full track list for the May playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Stefflon Don
|Can't Let You Go
|CAA
|Joe P
|Fighting in the Car
|CAA
|Mod Sun
|Flames
|CAA
|Jonah Kagen
|Broken
|ICM Partners
|Imanbek
|Dancing on Dangerous
|ICM Partners
|Tygapaw
|Run 2 U
|ICM Partners
|Gaidaa
|Let Me
|ICM Partners
|Tanerelle
|Mama Saturn's Galactica
|ICM Partners
|Charmaine
|Double Dutch
|ITB
|Bartleby Delicate
|Plastic Flowers
|ITB
|Cherym
|Kisses on my Cards
|ITB
|Haunt The Woods
|Elephant
|ITB
|LYR
|Winter Solstice
|ITB
|The Slow Readers Club
|Everything I Own
|Paradigm
|Dom Dolla
|Pump the Brakes
|Paradigm
|Fred Again
|Dermot (See Yourself in my Eyes)
|Paradigm
|Henjila
|Paper Boy
|Paradigm
|The Clause
|Time Of Our Lives
|Paradigm
|Tirzah
|Send Me
|UTA
|MarthaGunn
|Giving in
|UTA
|Walk Off the Earth
|Anthem
|UTA
|Dirty Honey
|Gypsy
|UTA
|Ayron Jones
|Spinning Circles
|UTA
|Pendulum
|Come Alive
|ATC Live
|Juan Wauters
|Monsoon
|ATC Live
|Pinty
|Found it
|ATC Live
|Wu-Lu
|Times
|ATC Live
|Crumb
|Balloon
|ATC Live
|Cassandra Jenkins
|Crosshairs
|WME
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Déjà Vu
|WME
|J Balvin, Khalid
|Otra Noche Sin Ti
|WME
|Eric Church
|Heart
|WME
|Kygo
|Gone are the Days
|WME
|Thomas Rhett
|Country Again
|Mother Artists
|CMAT
|I Don't Really Care For You
|Mother Artists
|Grandma's House
|Small Talk
|Primary
|Indigo De Souza
|Take Off Ur Pants
|Primary
|Cookiee Kawaii
|Vibe (If I Back it Up)
|Primary
|Imanbek
|Roses (Remix)
|Primary
|English Teacher
|R&B
|Primary
|Ethan Tasch
|How are you
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.