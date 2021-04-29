Mayday! The IQ new music playlist is now live

The latest playlist showcases the hottest touring artists, as chosen by CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC Live, WME, Mother Artists and Primary Talent

The latest edition of IQ’s new music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for May 2021.

Launched last summer, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents.

The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC Live, WME, Mother Artists and Primary Talent, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on the April playlist first.

Separated by agency office, the full track list for the May playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Stefflon Don Can't Let You Go CAA Joe P Fighting in the Car CAA Mod Sun Flames CAA Jonah Kagen Broken ICM Partners Imanbek Dancing on Dangerous ICM Partners Tygapaw Run 2 U ICM Partners Gaidaa Let Me ICM Partners Tanerelle Mama Saturn's Galactica ICM Partners Charmaine Double Dutch ITB Bartleby Delicate Plastic Flowers ITB Cherym Kisses on my Cards ITB Haunt The Woods Elephant ITB LYR Winter Solstice ITB The Slow Readers Club Everything I Own Paradigm Dom Dolla Pump the Brakes Paradigm Fred Again Dermot (See Yourself in my Eyes) Paradigm Henjila Paper Boy Paradigm The Clause Time Of Our Lives Paradigm Tirzah Send Me UTA MarthaGunn Giving in UTA Walk Off the Earth Anthem UTA Dirty Honey Gypsy UTA Ayron Jones Spinning Circles UTA Pendulum Come Alive ATC Live Juan Wauters Monsoon ATC Live Pinty Found it ATC Live Wu-Lu Times ATC Live Crumb Balloon ATC Live Cassandra Jenkins Crosshairs WME Olivia Rodrigo Déjà Vu WME J Balvin, Khalid Otra Noche Sin Ti WME Eric Church Heart WME Kygo Gone are the Days WME Thomas Rhett Country Again Mother Artists CMAT I Don't Really Care For You Mother Artists Grandma's House Small Talk Primary Indigo De Souza Take Off Ur Pants Primary Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back it Up) Primary Imanbek Roses (Remix) Primary English Teacher R&B Primary Ethan Tasch How are you

